Aircraft Wheels and Brakes Market – Research Methodology Analysis Anticipated to Boost Immense Growth by 2019-2023

The aircraft wheels & brakes market is estimated to register a CAGR of over 7% during the forecast period of 2018 to 2023.

Market Highlights:

The aircraft takeoff and landing operations require a robust maintenance and overhaul of the wheels and brakes. They are vital components that are very essential for the aircraft handling operations, such as take-off, landing, and taxiing. The wheels and brakes are essential to all aircraft ground movements as they have to withstand the large temperature, environmental, and force variations, during every flight operation. With a significant increase in the demand for aircraft in the recent years, it is expected that the global market would grow at a rapid pace, during the forecast period.

Segmentation:

The global aircraft wheels & brakes market has been segmented by wheel type, brake type, end-user, aircraft type, and region.

On the basis of wheel type, the aircraft wheels & brakes market is divided into nose wheel and main landing gear wheel.

On the basis of brake type, the aircraft wheels & brakes market is divided into carbon brake and steel brake.

On the basis of end-user, the aircraft wheels & brakes market is divided into OEM and aftermarket.

On the basis of aircraft type, the aircraft wheels & brakes market is divided into commercial aircraft and military aircraft.

Key Players:

The key players in the global aircraft wheels & brakes market are Safran (France), Lufthansa Technik (Germany), Meggitt Aircraft Braking Systems (US), United Technologies (US), AAR (US), Honeywell International (US), PARKER HANNIFIN CORP (US), Beringer-aero (France), Crane Aerospace & Electronics (US), and Grove Aircraft Landing Gear Systems Inc. (US)

