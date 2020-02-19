Anti-Sniper Detection System Market 2019| Worldwide Overview By Size, Share, Trends, Growth Factors and Leading Players With Detailed Analysis of Industry Structure

Anti Sniper Detection System Market Research Report 2019 published By Market Research Future, provides information on Global Anti Sniper Detection System Industry Size, Share, Trends, Growth and Opportunity Assessment with Regional Analysis and Segmentation By Application (Perimeter Intrusion, Border Control), Technology (Laser, Acoustic), Product (Software, Hardware), System (Fixed, Portable), End User (Homeland, Defense) Region — Global Forecast till 2023

The key players in the global anti-sniper detection system market are Raytheon Company (US), Thales Group (France), Battelle Memorial Institute (US), Rafael Advanced Defense Systems Ltd (Israel), ShotSpotter (US), Rheinmetall AG (German), Databuoy Corporation (US), CILAS (France), Microflown AVISA BV (Netherlands), Shooter Detection Systems LLC (US), and ConVi GmbH (Germany), Newcon Optik (Canada), iHLS Israel Homeland Security (Israel), FirstGuard Technologies (US), and HGH Infrared Systems (Paris).

Anti-Sniper Detection System Market Size To Expand at a Notable CAGR Of 20% During 2018 – 2023.

Market Scenario

The anti-sniper detection system helps in the detection of the location of snipers, by using optical, acoustic, or other sensors. These systems are primarily used by law enforcement officials and military personnel in order to identify the source and the direction of the type of weapon fired. These systems help in improving the situational awareness of the soldiers and law enforcement personnel.

The increasing need to avoid sniper shootings in an open field and urban environments, especially at borders and critical infrastructures, has led to various security measures such as warning people in close proximity and alerting authorities in the location of the shooting; this is the primary factor that boosts the growth of the global anti-sniper detection system market. Concurrently, as a result of the rapidly increasing terrorism threats across the globe, along with other insurgent activities in public places, the law enforcement officials, homeland security personnel, and the military forces are adopting the anti-sniper detection technologies to minimize casualties, during such incidents. In addition, the military authorities of some countries are installing the anti-sniper detection systems in their national borders owing to the increasing cross border firing; these factors further due the growth of the market.

Over the years, there has been a significant increase in global military expenses, which contiributes significantly to the market growth. According to the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute (SIPRI), the global military spending increased by 1.1% in 2017, accounting for approximately USD 1.74 trillion. In the same year, China, Saudi Arabia, and India increased their military spending by 5.6%, 9.2%, and 5.5%, respectively. Furthermore, India overtook the UK, to become the fifth largest defense spending nation in the world. Meanwhile, other countries have plans to invest in advanced technologies and are focusing on expanding, modernizing, and enhancing the operational capabilities of their armed forces.

The global anti-sniper detection system market has been segmented by applications, technology, product, system, end user, and region. Based on applications, the anti-sniper detection system market has been divided into perimeter intrusion, border control & protection, protection of critical infrastructure, VIP protection, and others. In 2017, the border protection & control segment accounted for the largest market share, and it is expected that the perimeter intrusion segment would witness the fastest market growth, during the forecast period.

Based on technology, the anti-sniper detection system market is divided into infrared, laser, and acoustic. In 2017, the acoustic segment accounted for the largest market share, and it is also expected to grow with the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Based on product, the anti-sniper detection system market has been divided into hardware and software. In 2017, the hardware segment accounted for the largest market share; it also expected to register the highest growth rate during the forecast period.

Based on system, the anti-sniper detection system market has been divided into fixed, portable, and vehicle mounted. The fixed segment accounted for the largest market share; the portable segment is expected to witness the fastest market growth.

Based on end user, the anti-sniper detection system market has been divided into homeland security and defense. In 2017, the military segment accounted for the largest market share; it is expected that the homeland security segment would witness the fastest market growth during the forecast period.

The global anti-sniper detection system market has also been segmented into five regions, namely North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the rest of the world. North America accounted for the largest share of the market in 2017, which was significantly due to the large production and sales of firearms and the growth in sniper fire incidents in the US, in particular. There has been a large sale of firearms over the last two years in the country. Due to such factors, the government is emphasizing the deployment of anti-sniper detection systems.

Similarly, Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest growing market for the anti-sniper detection systems, during the forecast period. This is primarily due to the rising terror attacks, political disputes, and cross-border conflicts across the region. Therefore, the global anti-sniper detection system market is estimated to register a CAGR of over 20% during the forecast period of 2018 to 2023.

Key Insights

Market Sizing, Forecast, and Analysis: Detailed coverage of the market segment and sub-segments

Regional/Country Trends and Forecast: Detailed analysis of the market in North America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, and Rest of the World, along with key countries in each region

Market Dynamics Intelligence: Market drivers, opportunities, trends, restraints, Porter’s five forces, supply chain, and value chain analysis

Technology Trends, Regulatory Landscape, and Patent Analysis Outlook

Competitive Intelligence: Market share analysis, financial analysis, product benchmarking, and strategic developments including joint ventures, product launches, and mergers & acquisitions

Regional attractiveness and related growth opportunities

Research Methodology

The market values and forecast are derived using the MRFR research methodology, which includes secondary research, primary interviews, data triangulation and validation from an in-house data repository, and statistical modeling tools.

Secondary Research

In this process, data is collected from various secondary sources, including annual reports, SEC filings, journals, government associations, aerospace & defense magazines, white papers, corporate presentations, company websites, and paid databases, among others.

Primary Research

In this process, both the demand- and supply-side parties are interviewed to extract facts and insights about the market forecast, production, trends, and projected market growth. Industry stakeholders such as CEOs, VPs, directors, and marketing executives across the value chain are approached to obtain key information.

Table of Contents

1. Executive Summary

1.1. Market Attractiveness Analysis

1.1.1. Global Anti-sniper Detection System Market, by Applications

1.1.2. Global Anti-sniper Detection System Market, by Technology

1.1.3. Global Anti-sniper Detection System Market, by Product

1.1.4. Global Anti-sniper Detection System Market, by System

1.1.5. Global Anti-sniper Detection System Market, by End User

1.1.6. Global Anti-sniper Detection System Market, by Region

2. Market Introduction

2.1. Market Definition

2.2. Scope of the Study

2.3. Market Structure

2.4. Key Buying Criteria

2.5. Market Factor Indicator Analysis

3. Research Methodology

3.1. Research Process

3.2. Primary Research

3.3. Secondary Research

3.4. Market Size Estimation

3.5. Forecast Model

3.6. List of Assumptions

4. Market Insights

5. Market Dynamics

Continued……..

List of Tables

Table 1 Global Anti-sniper Detection System Market, by Region, 2018–2023

Table 2 North America: Anti-sniper Detection System Market, by Country, 2018–2023

Table 3 Europe: Anti-sniper Detection System Market, by Country, 2018–2023

Table 4 Asia-pacific: Anti-sniper Detection System Market, by Country, 2018–2023

Table 5 Rest of the World: Anti-sniper Detection System Market, by Region, 2018–2023

Table 6 Global Anti-sniper Detection System, Size Market, by Region, 2018–2023

Table 7 North America: Anti-sniper Detection System, Size Market, by Country, 2018–2023

Table 8 Europe: Anti-sniper Detection System, Size Market, by Country, 2018–2023

Continued………

List of Figures

Figure 1 Research Process of Mrfr

Figure 2 Top-down & Bottom-up Approaches

Figure 3 Market Dynamics

Figure 4 Impact Analysis: Market Drivers

Figure 5 Impact Analysis: Market Restraints

Figure 6 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Figure 7 Value Chain Analysis

Continued…….

