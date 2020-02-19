Application Server Market Study Landscape and Industry Innovations encountered huge growth by 2019

Transparency Market Research’s report on the global application server market provides useful insights into the market structure, growth drivers, opportunities, and growth restraints in this market.

This market research report has covered various aspects which have a direct impact on business decisions and strategies. These include detailed analysis of the market segments and degree of competition prevailing in the global application server market. The main purpose of application servers is to effectively tackle the complexity that gets initiated due to human intervention in the areas of analytics and communication. This report has discussed the significance of application servers in the internet market.

This report consists of a market forecast assessment for a period of seven years. This will enable a market participant to get a clear idea about the growth pattern of the application server market in the forthcoming years. The detailed information provided in this research report is supplemented with graphical representations to promote deeper understanding of the application server market.

A comprehensive analysis of the market competition existing in the application server market has been included in this report with the help of SWOT and Porter’s five force model analyses.

This report includes a comprehensive value chain analysis apart from a detailed review of the crucial micro and macro elements which is of great importance to new industry entrants and the current players in the market.

Overview

Application server refers to a program that manages all the operations and processes between the users and database or backend application. Application servers are primarily used for tablets, mobile devices, and cloud applications.

Based on types, the global application server market is segmented into Microsoft windows based, Java based, and others. The application servers included in others make use of open source technologies. IBM web sphere and Oracle web logic are used by those application servers which are Java based. IBM dominates the global application server market and contributes significantly to the total market share. Resin, GlassFish, Tomcat, Jonas, JBoss, and Jetty are examples of open source application servers.

Extensive use of computer and mobile internet applications are the main factors that drive the global application server market. There is immense growth potential in this market because these days application servers are being used extensively for creating applications in smart phones, mobile devices, and tablets.

The main challenges facing the application server market are high maintenance costs of application servers, and system integration problems.

The global application server market is expected to witness high growth in the years to come due to factors like increasing dependence of companies on application servers to make the best possible use of the internet, and changing communication infrastructure.

Companies mentioned

Some of the key players operating in the global application server market include VMWare, Apache, Wipro, Adobe, Tibco Software, iWay Software, Microsoft, Pega Systems, CA Technologies, HostBridge, Nastel Technologies, Red Hat, Fujitsu, LexMark, IBM Corporation, Oracle, SAP AG, and Newgen.

This market research report analyzes the following geographies:

North America

Asia Pacific

Europe

Rest of the World

