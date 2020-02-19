Architectural Coatings Market: Future Growth Strategies by Experts & Top Players 2025

Researchmoz added Most up-to-date research on “Architectural Coatings Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2017 – 2025” to its huge collection of research reports.

Architectural coatings are used to coat buildings and homes. Mostly, they are designated for specific uses such as roof coatings, wall paints and deck finishes. Each architectural coating is anticipated to provide certain decorative, durable and protective functions. Different test protocols may be applied in the evaluation of an architectural coating depending upon the type of end uses such as residential and non-residential.

Architectural coatings are different from that of other industrial coatings. Architectural coatings can be defined as the organic coatings intended for on-site End-User to interior or exterior surfaces of residential, commercial, institutional or industrial buildings. They are considered the protective and decorative finishes applied at ambient temperatures. The architectural coatings industry has undergone great change over the past few years. These changes have been introduced with the help of paint formulators, end users and environmental regulators. The commonly employed resins in the architectural coatings include acrylics, polyurethane, vinyl/styrene, alkyds, etc. and the major technology is solvent-based technology. However, water-based technology’s growth potential is projected to be high and it is expected to replace solvent-based technology.

Global Architectural Coatings Market: Trends and Opportunities

Rapid expansion in the building and construction industry is a key factor driving the global architectural coatings market. Increase in environmental awareness has led to technological innovations to provide quality products that are affordable and have enhanced properties. Another significant driver for the architectural coatings market is growing population and increase in disposable income. Investment in housing has been an important source of growth for many countries across the world in recent years. The change in culture coupled with the effect of globalization has been affecting the lifestyle of the people. People have become more health conscious and are choosing coatings with low emission of volatile organic compounds. Volatility in prices of raw materials have been considered restraint for the architectural coatings market.

Strategic co-operation among manufacturers is also considered as the opportunity for the architectural Coatings market.

The report estimates and forecasts the architectural coatings market on the global, regional and country levels. The study provides forecast between 2017 and 2025 based on volume (Tons) and revenue (US$ Mn) with 2016 as the base year. The study includes drivers and restraints for the architectural coatings market along with their impact on demand during the forecast period. The study also provides key market indicators affecting the growth of the market. The report analyzes opportunities in the architectural coatings market on the global, regional and country level. Drivers, restraints, and opportunities mentioned in the report are justified through quantitative and qualitative data.

The study provides a comprehensive view of the architectural coatings market by dividing it into resin, technology, end user and geography segments. Resin segment has been categorized into acrylics, polyurethane, vinyl/styrene, alkyds and other resins. The technology segmentation covers water-based technology, solvent-based technology and others. The architectural coatings market, by end user has been categorized into residential and non-residential. Both residential and non-residential end users are sub-categorized into new building and reconstruction. The regional analysis of global architectural coatings market include includes the current and forecast consumption of architectural coatings in North America (U.S, Canada), Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Rest of Latin America) , Europe (Germany, France, Italy, U.K, Spain, and Rest of Europe) , Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan & ASEAN) , and Middle East & Africa (GCC, South Africa and Rest of Middle East & Africa). Market segmentation includes demand or consumption in all the regions and countries individually.

The report covers detailed competitive outlook that includes market share and profiles of key players operating in the global architectural coatings market. Key players profiled in the report include Akzo Nobel N.V, BASF SE, Nippon Paint Holding Co., Ltd, PPG Industries, Inc., RPM International Inc., and The Sherwin Williams Company. Company profiles include attributes such as company overview, number of employees, brand overview, key competitors, business overview, business strategies, recent/key developments, acquisitions, and financial overview (wherever applicable).

