Astaxanthin Market To Make Great Impact In Near Future by 2024

Astaxanthin is a pigment, which belongs a chemical group called carotenoids. It is a naturally occurring pigment, found in certain marine plants and in certain algae. It also causes the pink or red color in various seafood such as salmon, shrimp, trout, and lobster. Astaxanthin finds its application in various industries like, food, nutraceutical, and aquaculture industry. It is also considered as a powerful antioxidants found in nature. Astaxanthin has no side effects when compared to other antioxidants, which becomes pro-oxidant in the body. Astaxanthin is produced through chemical synthesis and also derived from various natural sources such as Paracoccus bacteria, Phaffia yeast, shrimp bi-products and Haematococcus pluvialis microalgae, which is the current major natural source of astaxanthin.

Global Astaxanthin Market can be segmented on the basis of sources, application and region.

On the basis of sources, global astaxanthin market can be segmented into Natural and Artificial. Natural sources of Astaxanthin can be further sub-segmented into Pacific sockeye salmon, Phaffia yeast, Paracoccus bacteria, Shrimp bi-products, and Haematococcus pluvialis. Haematococcus pluvialis microalgae is one of the most prominent natural resource for astaxanthin production.

Astaxanthin is also produced by an artificial method, known as chemical synthesis. Most of the commercial astaxanthin for aquaculture is produced synthetically and contribute significantly to the total astaxanthin market revenue.

Global Astaxanthin Market can be further segmented on the basis of application. A huge share of astaxanthin produced globally is used aquaculture industry, for pigmentation of trout, shrimps and salmon. Astaxanthin is also used in various nutraceuticals products, due to its antioxidant properties. In food and beverages, astaxanthin is used to fulfil specific proteins demand from natural sources. Astaxanthin also finds its application in cosmetics & personal care products owing to its anti-aging properties. Astaxanthin is also used in various pharmaceuticals application and as colouring agent in animal feed.

Geographically, the global astaxanthin market rapidly growing with growing demand in aquaculture and cosmetic industry. Global astaxanthin market can be divided by major regions which include North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa.