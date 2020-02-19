ATSC Broadcast Systems & Services Market – Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2019 – 2027

The Advanced Television Systems Committee (ATSC) is a standard for digital television. This standard represents the broadcast equipment, broadcast, motion picture, semiconductor, and consumer electronics industries. ATSC digital TV Standards comprise standard definition television (SDTV), digital high definition television (HDTV), satellite direct-to-home broadcasting, and data broadcasting.

When digital television or ATSC 1.0 was introduced, it functioned as an alternative for analog TV signals. It initiated the high-definition television revolution. Now, the advanced television systems committee is executing ATSC 3.0, a new broadcast standard that would bring free TV to cars and phones. The advanced television systems committee designed a transition to ATSC 2.0 in 2010. Nevertheless, the project became out-of-date during the progress and was abandoned. Thus, the committee shifted its focus from ATSC 1.0 to ATSC 3.0.

The Advanced Television Systems Committee’s broadcast systems and services eventually established the technology group 3 to develop new Advanced Television Systems Committee and standards practices for a next-generation terrestrial broadcast system recognized as ATSC 3.0. The ATSC 3.0 broadcasts TV format such as 4K, 3D, UHD, and high-quality audio. Like traditional broadcast television, ATSC 3.0 works over-the-air (OTA).

The features of the ATSC 3.0 broadcast systems and services include delivery of more bits/Hz, support of flexible bit rates and various coverage areas, capability of UHD or HD multicast, etc.. In the over-the-air platform, the key technology used is ATSC 3.0. It uses advanced error rectification for the physical layer and new technologies to produce wireless data via an IP delivery system. Due to advanced transmission platforms, OTA is expected to change the distribution platform of video and audio services in the near future. The execution of advanced transmission standard, ATSC 3.0, is expected to impact positively the transmission platform from encoder via antenna.

Broadcasters are focusing on enhancing their services in terms of content quality and converging the content of production and distribution. To achieve this, some advanced technologies are being implemented by broadcasters. These factors are projected to drive the growth of the ATSC broadcast systems and services market in the coming years. However, challenges in the digital television industry are projected to restrain the market in the near future. Nevertheless, ATSC 3.0 aims to merge broadcast television with Internet content. It utilizes advanced compression technology for high bandwidth streams and transmission of 4K UHD signals along with interactive programming. It also offers a dedicated advertising platform and enhanced audience measurement methods. ATSC 3.0 is also developed for a smoother transition from old to new broadcasting standards. These factors are estimated to offer new business opportunities and fuel the global the ATSC broadcast systems and services market during the forecast period.

The global ATSC broadcast systems and services market can be segmented based on component and geography. Based on component, the market can be bifurcated into platform and services. The services segment can be further categorized into consulting, installation, and support services.

In terms of region, the global ATSC broadcast systems and services market can be segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America. North America is anticipated to hold a leading share of the global ATSC broadcast systems and services market during the forecast period, due to the presence of global players in the region. In North America, ATSC 3.0 is expected to transform the manner in which broadcasters deliver content to their audience, which includes viewers who consume information in several screens and languages.

Leading companies operating in the global ATSC broadcast systems and services market include LG Electronics, Harmonic Inc., Channel Master, Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. and GatesAir Inc. Companies are concentrating on launching innovative services to strengthen their position in the market and increase their customer base. They are also spending on research and development operations and concentrating on providing customized services.