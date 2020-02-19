Automated Parking Management Systems Market 2019 : Industry Value Chain and Stakeholder Analysis by 2026

Researchmoz added Most up-to-date research on “Automated Parking Management Systems Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2018 – 2026” to its huge collection of research reports.

The Automated Parking Management Systems market report [8 Year Forecast 2018-2026] focuses on Major Leading Industry Players, providing info like company profiles, product type, application and regions, production capacity, ex-factory price, gross margin, revenue, market share and speak to info. Upstream raw materials and instrumentation and downstream demand analysis is additionally administrated. The Automated Parking Management Systems market business development trends and selling channels square measure analyzed. From a global perspective, It also represents overall Automated Parking Management Systems industry size by analyzing qualitative insights and historical data.

Automated Parking Management Systems Market – Overview

This report analyzes and forecasts the market for automated parking management systems at the global and regional level. The market has been forecast based on revenue (US$ Mn) and volume (million units) from 2018 to 2026. The study includes drivers and restraints of the global automated parking management system market. It also covers the impact of these drivers and restraints on demand for automated parking management systems during the forecast period. The report also highlights opportunities in the automated parking management system market at the global and regional level.

The report comprises a detailed value chain analysis, which provides a comprehensive view of the global automated parking management system market. The Porter’s Five Forces model for the automated parking management system market has also been included to help understand the competitive landscape in the market. The study encompasses market attractiveness analysis, wherein end-users are benchmarked based on their market size, growth rate, and general attractiveness.

The study includes profiles of major companies operating in the global automated parking management system market. Key players in the automated parking management system include Skyline Parking AG, CityLift, Robotic Parking Systems, Inc., UNITRONICS, Dayang Parking Co. Ltd, Klaus Multiparking Systems Pvt. Ltd., AUTOMOTION PARKING SYSTEMS, EITO&GLOBAL INC., DONGYANG MENICS, PARKMATIC TM, FATA AUTOMATION, MHE Demag (S) Pte Ltd.. Market players have been profiled in terms of attributes such as company overview, financial overview, business strategies, recent developments, competition matrix, operation footprint, and key executive changes. The automated parking management system market is primarily driven by rise in demand for eco-friendly vehicles.

The automated parking management system market has been segmented as follows:

Global Automated Parking Management System Market, by Technology

Sensor Technology

Mobile Technology

RFID Technology

Other Technology

Global Automated Parking Management System, by End-user

Residential

Commercial

Global Automated Parking Management System, by Service & Solution

Integrated Payments

Vehicle Detection Solutions

Space Reservation Services

Monitoring & Reporting Services

Global Automated Parking Management System Market, by Region/Country/Sub-region

North America ( U.S., Canada )

Europe ( Germany, France, U.K, Spain, Italy, Rest of Europe )

Asia Pacific ( Japan, China, India, Rest of Asia Pacific )

Middle East & Africa ( GCC, South Africa )

