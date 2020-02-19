Automotive Cabin Insulation Material Market Trends and Growth Factors Analysis 2019 – 2027

Insulation of the automobile cabin is carried out to absorb vibrations, reduce noise, and prevent the cabin temperature from rising. The insulators used in the vehicle cabin are fitted in such a way that they reduces the temperatures inside the vehicle cabin as compared to the temperature outside the vehicle, as well as it reduces the sound inside the vehicle compared to outside the vehicle. The materials used as automotive cabin insulators protect the vehicle cabin from the corrosive atmosphere and exposure to fire. Manufacturers employ lightweight materials to reduce the weight of the vehicle, which in turn is estimated to provide more efficient vehicles. The automotive cabin insulation materials are fire resistant, chemical & water resistant, and possess high strength.

The automotive cabin insulation is primarily utilized in the vehicle in order to prevent the surrounding conditions from affecting the comfort of the passengers and the driver. This is a major factor that is expected to boost the automotive cabin insulation material market. The automotive cabin insulation materials are mostly utilized in passenger vehicles such as cars, SUVs, and MUVs; it is also employed in light duty vehicles, worldwide. The comfort of the driver and passengers depends on the sounds and temperature inside the vehicle cabin, which could be managed by the use of premium quality insulating materials that can block unnecessary sounds and absorb vibrations from the vehicle.

Development of new technologies and electrification have fueled the demand for cabin insulation material, as heat management is a major concern in vehicles. Noise pollution, significant heat dissipation, and the generation of noise from the vehicle can adversely affect the environment in the vehicle cabin. These factors are expected to drive the automotive cabin insulation material market during the forecast period. Inconsistency in availability of standard materials that are used to manufacture the automotive cabin insulation is a key factor that is likely to hamper the automotive cabin insulation material market during the forecast period. Low volume of production of vehicles in Middle East & Africa, as compared to that in the other regions, can restraint for the automotive cabin insulation material market during the forecast period.

The global automotive cabin insulation material market can be segmented based on material type, usage, application, vehicle type, and region. Based on material type, the automotive cabin insulation material market can be divided into mineral wool, fiberglass, and polystyrene. Based on application, the automotive cabin insulation material market can be bifurcated into trunk panel, interior & exterior, and under hood & engine bay. Based on usage, the automotive cabin insulation material market can be bifurcated into door trim, bonnet liner, floor insulator, trunk trim, headliner, and others. In terms of vehicle type, the automotive cabin insulation market can be split into passenger vehicle, commercial vehicle, and heavy vehicle. In terms of region, the automotive cabin insulation material market can be segregated into Asia pacific, Middle East & Africa, Europe, Latin America, and North America. Europe is the major producer of automotive, which is also a major market for automotive cabin insulation material, globally. Asia Pacific is also expected to be a prominent market for automotive cabin insulation material.

Key players operating in the automotive cabin insulation material market include BASF SE, Autins Group, Autoneum, FXI, 3M Inc., Lydall, Inc., HAPPICH GmbH, PRITEX LIMITED, Zotefoams plc, ContiTech AG, L&L Products, Paul Bauder GmbH & Co. KG, NITTO DENKO CORPORATION, Grupo Antolin, Henkel Corporation, Himalyan Automotive Acoustics, PrimAutomotive Acoustic, and Auralex Automotive Acoustics, Inc.

