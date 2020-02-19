Automotive Inspection Tunnels Market: Business Growth, Development Factors, Application and Future Prospects

Paint quality, especially in an industry such as automotive, is a major element in the production of vehicles. The smallest of imperfections in the varnish of the paint job can result in rejection of the vehicle by manufacturers. Producers seek precision and accuracy in the surface coats and texture of the paint that can be achieved by contemporary painting procedures. This is due to a significantly high number of rejections by customers of cars with poor paint jobs.

A major factor for the growth of the automotive inspection tunnels market is the increasing adoption of automotive inspection tunnels especially by aftermarket paint booths as well as third-party body shops. The use of inspection tunnels aids in lowering the cost of repainting and proliferates the accuracy of error detection in the paints in advance, in addition to detecting errors post the painting procedure. Thus, it helps car owners to avoid repainting their cars, thereby saving cost. Additionally, some paint booths have started using in-house or make-do painting booths resulting in strong aftermarket systems, encouraging the overall growth of the automotive inspection tunnels market.

For More Details, Request A PDF Sample Report @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=25532

Another trend that is likely to gain momentum in the automotive inspection tunnels market is the rise in adoption of automatic paint inspection processes. In the automotive industry, particularly, inspection tunnels bring in limited automation to the process of paint inspection. The possibility of fully automatic inspection tunnels is likely to be propelled by the growth of sensor-based recognition of paint imperfections, revolving light sources, and targeted lighting. Furthermore, the usage of image processing systems in automotive inspection tunnels eliminates the requirement of manpower to implement quality checks and is accurate and faster. These factors are likely to augment the growth of the automotive inspection tunnels market during the forecast period. However, complexities in controlling the humidity inside the tunnels may affect the automotive inspection tunnels market negatively.

The global automotive inspection tunnels market can be segmented by end-user and geography. By end user, the global automotive inspection tunnels market can be segregated into original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), body shops, tier 1 suppliers, and tier 2 suppliers. In 2016, the tier 1 suppliers segment held the maximum share in the end-user segment of the automotive inspection tunnels market. This can be attributed to the high concentration of paint workshops in their production facilities as well as their global presence. The OEM segment is likely to expand at the maximum rate during the forecast period owing to their increased adoption of automotive inspection tunnels.

In terms of geography, the global automotive inspection tunnels market can be segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. The Asia Pacific region accounted for the maximum share of the global automotive inspection tunnels market. Increase in sales of passenger cars, the growing focus on safety features, and significant presence of tier 1 and tier 2 suppliers in the region especially in the passenger car segment are expected to boost the demand for automotive inspection tunnels in the Asia Pacific region.

Although the global automotive inspection tunnels market is comprised of only a small number of prominent vendors, the market’s enormous potential for growth has intensified competition levels amongst market players. One of the major suppliers EISENMANN, mainly focusses on research and development for product development. The company maintains an extensive product portfolio as well as service offerings, especially in aerospace and automotive categories. Furthermore, the company offers systems for technologies such as surface eco-friendly modules, finishing, high-temperature processes, and material flow automation. Some of the other major players in the global automotive inspection tunnels market are LDPI, Wenker, and GigaTera (KMW).