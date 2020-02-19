Automotive Wipers Market: Expanding Application Areas to Drive the Global Market Growth

The automotive wiper is a device that is used to remove snow, rain, and dirt from the windshield of the vehicle in order to maintain clear vision while driving. Demand for wipers is high, as front wipers are mandatory in vehicles.

Changing consumer preference from sedans to SUVs, hatchbacks, and crossovers has driven the demand for rear wipers, which in turn is driving the automotive wiper market. Rise in demand for high clearance vehicles and number of young consumers is boosting the demand for SUVs, which in turn is driving the automotive wiper market. Sales of SUVs in China rose rapidly between 2013 and 2017, reaching 27% of total vehicle sales in 2016. SUVs accounted for 34% share of the total global vehicle market in 2017, thus translating into a considerably large automotive wiper market. Rise in demand for used vehicles is fuelling the number of serviceable vehicles on road, thereby driving the demand for automotive wipers. Change in consumer preference about retention of a vehicle and several first-time buyers opting for used cars are expected to drive the automotive wiper market. The average age of the passenger car has increased to around 11 years in North America and Europe. Moreover, a rise in the number of registered vehicles on-road drives the automotive wiper market

The global automotive wiper market has been segmented based on wiper blade, vehicle type, sales channel, and region. In terms of wiper blade, the automotive wiper market has been classified into standard blade, beam blade, and hybrid blade. The beam blade segment is estimated to hold a major share of the global automotive wiper market by the end of the forecast period. Rising consumer affordability and demand for newer efficient technology is propelling the demand for beam blade wipers.

Based on vehicle type, the automotive wiper market has been segregated into passenger vehicle, light commercial vehicle, and heavy commercial vehicle. The passenger vehicle segment held a prominent share of the market in 2017, owing to the high production volume and higher rate of utilization of rear wipers in passenger vehicles. The light commercial vehicle segment is expected to expand at a high growth rate in the market in North America and Latin America due to high consumer preference for these vehicles in these regions.

Based on region, the automotive wiper market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. Asia Pacific led the global automotive wiper market due to high volume production of vehicles in China, India, and Japan. Expansion of economies of China, India, and countries in ASEAN is expected to further boost vehicle production and registration of on road vehicles in Asia Pacific. Consequently, the region is projected to dominate the global market during the forecast period.

Key players operating in the global automotive wiper market are Valeo, TRICO, Robert Bosch GmbH, Mitsuba Corp., AM Equipment, B.Hepworth and Company Limited, DENSO Corporation, DOGA S.A., Federal Mogul Motorparts LLC, HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA, Magneti Marelli S.p.A., Nippon Wiper Blade Co., Ltd., Pilot Automotive, Robert Bosch GmbH, and TEX Automotive Ltd.