Blind Spot Detection (BSD) System and Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC) System Market: Latest Trends and Forecast Analysis up to 2020

Blind Spot Detection (BSD) system is a sensor based detection system implemented in automobiles that is used for monitoring vehicles at the rear and side of the driver/vehicle. Such systems generate tactile, audible, vibrating or visual form of warnings. They also assist the driver at the parking lots when there are other vehicles approaching from the sides. Blind spots are caused due to various objects such as passengers, headrests and window pillars. Mirrors are generally used to remove the blind spots but the disadvantage being that they leave huge dead on all the sides of the vehicle. BSD systems, with the help of cameras and sensor systems generate information about various objects that are outside the range of driver’s vision.

Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC) system is a sensor based cruise control system that automatically adjusts the speed of the vehicle in maintaining safe distances from the vehicles ahead. Such a system is integrated with pre-crash systems and automatically applies brakes after generating alerts. BSD and ACC systems have become efficient, sophisticated and advanced over a period of time and play an important role in reducing the number of accidents.

The rising number of accidents due to increase in traffic flow is one of the prime reason that is contributing to the growth of BSD and ACC system market. The implementation of such safety systems by the automobile industry has rapidly increased. Since BSD and ACC systems ensure safety of the passengers, customers are frequently looking for such advanced safety features and are also willing to pay. Another factor that is contributing to the growth of this market is the stiff competition among the automobile manufacturers. The manufacturers are continuously upgrading their models so as to cater to the huge demand of innovative safety features that can be used for various applications.

Organizations such as New Car Assessment Program (NCAP), are investing in research and development to design automobiles possessing various safety features. The increasing use of sensors due to the advancements in technology is another factor that is contributing to the growth of this market. Sensors are integrated with BSD and ACC systems to increase the performance of engines by reducing carbon emissions. Government initiatives for fuel efficiencies and safety attributes of the vehicle are encouraging manufacturers to implement such integrated systems that can ensure safety as well as comply with such regulations.

However, BSD and ACC systems are not efficient in regions with adverse weather conditions. Regions with continuous snowfall and rainfall make such safety systems inefficient in tracking and monitoring the surrounding objects. This makes the owners of such regions reluctant in implementing these systems. Another challenge to the growth of this market is the standardization of such systems. Since every manufacturer competes for offering unique safety features, each manufacturer integrates high-tech sensors having different applications. Such integrations make car owners difficult and confusing to understand the exact operating procedures for different car models. Hence, due to the technicality involved, the car owners are reluctant to install innovative safety systems.

To overcome such technical barriers to the market growth, the vendors are taking initiatives that can address to such flaws. For instance, Autoliv Inc, One of the key players in this market, in August, 2014, announced a new operating structure that shall discuss their safety products and the methods of usage. The key players in the market include Denso Corporation, Delphi Automotive PLC, Magna International Inc., Mando Corporation, Valeo SA and TRW Automotive.