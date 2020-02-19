MarketReserchReports.biz has recently announced the addition of a market study “CAD/CAM Dental Systems Market Key Players, End User, Demand and Consumption By 2025”

Often, people miss out on monitoring their dental health and end up suffering from dental caries or tooth decay. Over the last few years, people have actively considered a dental check-up at least once a year. In many dental issues, doctors often recommend a procedure where it requires replacement of the tooth or placing an appropriate dental system. This creates importance in the global CAD/CAM dental systems market.

CAD/CAM dental systems are designed using modern equipment through a computer-based technology. CAD/CAM is a designing software that helps people engineer components with the highest precision. Conventional dental systems require more time and effort for production, while CAD/CAM dental systems can be easily designed using modern tools on a computer. They require less time for production. This is one of the primary factors why doctors prefer CAD/CAM dental systems. As a result, the demand in the global CAD/CAM dental systems market will grow in the coming years.

Further, doctors often struggle with the size and shape of conventional dental systems. However, CAD/CAM dental systems are precise to the level of millimeters, thus allowing doctors to insert them without much hassle. This is another important aspect driving demand in the global CAD/CAM dental systems market.

There are some trends that players in the global CAD/CAM dental systems market must be aware of to capitalize on them in the future. As more people become conscious about their appearance, dental care will grow in prominence. This will augment growth in the global CAD/CAM dental systems market. Furthermore, the geriatric population is climbing worldwide, and they form a huge consumer base for dentists. Thus, the demand in the global CAD/CAM dental systems market is expected to shoot up in the next few years.

Besides these trends, technology will play a huge role in accentuating demand in the global CAD/CAM dental systems market. Modern equipment that will help reduce cost of dental systems and ease the procedure will catch the eyes of dentists in the future.

CAD/CAM dental system are used to construct superior quality prosthodontics, in less lead time by using computer aided design (CAD) and computer aided manufacturing (CAM), thereby reducing the trauma and infection, resulting in fast recovery. CAD/CAM dental prosthetic system fit perfectly to patients with a reduction of error. Due to accurate fit of CAD/CAM dental implants, very less manipulation of the surrounding soft tissue is required which leads to faster recovery. With the development of CAD/CAM dental system the remake rate has significantly reduced owing to low level of human involvement as compared to traditional methods. CAD/CAM dental system can be classified based on scale, type of prosthodontics and software used.

Scale: Laboratory Dental CAD/CAM Systems

Complete Systems

Scanners

Chairside Dental CAD/CAM Systems

Complete Systems

Intraoral Scanners

Prosthodontic:

Inlays and onlays

Veneers

Crowns and bridges

Fixed partial denture

Implant abutment

Full mouth reconstruction

Software:

CEREC

Delcam

WorkNC Dental

Renishaw plc

In terms of geography, North America followed by Europe account for the largest market share of CAD/CAM dental instruments market due to increase in demand by both dentists and consumers for all ceramic restoration due to superior quality, biocompatibility and cost efficiency of ceramic material. CAD/CAM manufacturers are focusing on open architecture, so that their software can be used in combination with any milling unit. However, other regions such as Middle East, Latin America and South East Asia are expected to be the prospective markets in the near future. Due to the high adoption rate of precise analytical instruments and highly developing IT industry, these regions are expected to be the potential markets in the near future. The chairside solutions segment, which permits dentists to have CAD/CAM functionality in their offices, will show the most significant growth worldwide. Many of the big and renowned laboratories have invested in CAD/CAM technology. However, with time as the dentists are becoming aware about the technology with respect to the functional and aesthetic benefits, the number of bridges and crowns made through the CAD/CAM process will increase. This technology will drive a good number of dental labs to incorporate the necessary technology to manufacture such restorations. Consequently, more number of dentists will incorporate chair-side systems into their practice to facilitate increased CAD/CAM restoration placement with a quick turnaround.

One of the major drivers for CAD/CAM system market is the versatility of materials allowing the use of composite material or wax to mill a restoration. CAD/CAM restoration differs from traditional dentistry in a way that traditional dentistry takes one to several weeks time due to temporaries restored by in house dental labs, which have to be removed later by the laboratory made crown. With an in built CAD/CAM system, a dentist can deliver a complete inlay in few hours. CAD/CAM bonded veneer restorations are more conservative in their preparation of the tooth. Chairside CAD/CAM dental system includes a digital impression system, a chairside mill and 3D dental design software which functions as a single unit. This system allows dentists to provide inlays, onlays, veneers, and crowns in single appointment.

The major players operating in the global CAD/CAM dental market are Sirona Dental Systems, Inc., 3M ESPE, Straumann Holding AG, KaVo Dental, DENTSPLY International, Glidewell Laboratories, National Dentex Corporation, Dental Services Group, MicroDenta Inc., Novadent Group Inc.

