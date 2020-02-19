Cloud Infrastructure Monitoring Software Market 2019 Global Trend, Segmentation and Opportunities, Forecast 2025

— Cloud Infrastructure Monitoring Software Market:

Executive Summary

This report focuses on the global Cloud Infrastructure Monitoring Software status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Cloud Infrastructure Monitoring Software development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Google

Microsoft

Oracle

Sumo Logic

LogicMonitor

Dynatrace

SolarWinds

Riverbed

Alibaba

IBM

Zabbix

Splunk

Paessler AG

ThousandEyes

Datadog

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Public Cloud

Private Cloud

Hybrid Cloud

Market segment by Application, split into

BFSI

Public Sectors

Healthcare

Telecom

Education

Energy & Ultilities

Other

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Cloud Infrastructure Monitoring Software status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Cloud Infrastructure Monitoring Software development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Cloud Infrastructure Monitoring Software are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Table of Contents

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Cloud Infrastructure Monitoring Software Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)

1.4.2 Public Cloud

1.4.3 Private Cloud

1.4.4 Hybrid Cloud

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Cloud Infrastructure Monitoring Software Market Share by Application (2014-2025)

1.5.2 BFSI

1.5.3 Public Sectors

1.5.4 Healthcare

1.5.5 Telecom

1.5.6 Education

1.5.7 Energy & Ultilities

1.5.8 Other

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Cloud Infrastructure Monitoring Software Market Size

2.2 Cloud Infrastructure Monitoring Software Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Cloud Infrastructure Monitoring Software Market Size by Regions (2014-2025)

2.2.2 Cloud Infrastructure Monitoring Software Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Challenges

2.3.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

3 Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Cloud Infrastructure Monitoring Software Market Size by by Players

3.1.1 Global Cloud Infrastructure Monitoring Software Revenue by by Players (2014-2019)

3.1.2 Global Cloud Infrastructure Monitoring Software Revenue Market Share by by Players (2014-2019)

3.1.3 Global Cloud Infrastructure Monitoring Software Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.2 Cloud Infrastructure Monitoring Software Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Cloud Infrastructure Monitoring Software Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Cloud Infrastructure Monitoring Software Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Type and Application

4.1 Global Cloud Infrastructure Monitoring Software Market Size by Type (2014-2019)

4.2 Global Cloud Infrastructure Monitoring Software Market Size by Application (2014-2019)

…

12 International Players Profiles

12.1 Google

12.1.1 Google Company Details

12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 Cloud Infrastructure Monitoring Software Introduction

12.1.4 Google Revenue in Cloud Infrastructure Monitoring Software Business (2014-2019)

12.1.5 Google Recent Development

12.2 Microsoft

12.2.1 Microsoft Company Details

12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Cloud Infrastructure Monitoring Software Introduction

12.2.4 Microsoft Revenue in Cloud Infrastructure Monitoring Software Business (2014-2019)

12.2.5 Microsoft Recent Development

12.3 Oracle

12.3.1 Oracle Company Details

12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 Cloud Infrastructure Monitoring Software Introduction

12.3.4 Oracle Revenue in Cloud Infrastructure Monitoring Software Business (2014-2019)

12.3.5 Oracle Recent Development

12.4 Sumo Logic

12.4.1 Sumo Logic Company Details

12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 Cloud Infrastructure Monitoring Software Introduction

12.4.4 Sumo Logic Revenue in Cloud Infrastructure Monitoring Software Business (2014-2019)

12.4.5 Sumo Logic Recent Development

12.5 LogicMonitor

12.5.1 LogicMonitor Company Details

12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 Cloud Infrastructure Monitoring Software Introduction

12.5.4 LogicMonitor Revenue in Cloud Infrastructure Monitoring Software Business (2014-2019)

12.5.5 LogicMonitor Recent Development

12.6 Dynatrace

12.6.1 Dynatrace Company Details

12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 Cloud Infrastructure Monitoring Software Introduction

12.6.4 Dynatrace Revenue in Cloud Infrastructure Monitoring Software Business (2014-2019)

12.6.5 Dynatrace Recent Development

12.7 SolarWinds

12.7.1 SolarWinds Company Details

12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 Cloud Infrastructure Monitoring Software Introduction

12.7.4 SolarWinds Revenue in Cloud Infrastructure Monitoring Software Business (2014-2019)

12.7.5 SolarWinds Recent Development

12.8 Riverbed

12.8.1 Riverbed Company Details

12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.8.3 Cloud Infrastructure Monitoring Software Introduction

12.8.4 Riverbed Revenue in Cloud Infrastructure Monitoring Software Business (2014-2019)

12.8.5 Riverbed Recent Development

12.9 Alibaba

12.9.1 Alibaba Company Details

12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.9.3 Cloud Infrastructure Monitoring Software Introduction

12.9.4 Alibaba Revenue in Cloud Infrastructure Monitoring Software Business (2014-2019)

12.9.5 Alibaba Recent Development

12.10 IBM

12.10.1 IBM Company Details

12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.10.3 Cloud Infrastructure Monitoring Software Introduction

12.10.4 IBM Revenue in Cloud Infrastructure Monitoring Software Business (2014-2019)

12.10.5 IBM Recent Development

12.11 Zabbix

12.12 Splunk

12.13 Paessler AG

12.14 ThousandEyes

12.15 Datadog

Continuous…

