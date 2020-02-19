Configuration Management Software Market 2019 Global Trend, Segmentation and Opportunities, Forecast 2025
— Configuration Management Software Market:
Executive Summary
Configuration management software tracks changes to ensure configurations are in a trusted state. It keeps an accurate historical record that helps in project management, repairing, and auditing information.
Further, configuration management software increases stability, efficiency, and visibility that occur in an application, and help streamline change control process.
This report focuses on the global Configuration Management Software status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Configuration Management Software development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
IBM
Microsoft
ServiceNow
BMC
Chef
Oracle
CA Technologies
LANDESK
Red Hat
Amazon
Hewlett Packard (HP)
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Software
Services
Market segment by Application, split into
Banking Financial Services and Insurance (BSFI)
Education
Retail
Healthcare
IT & Telecom
Government
Others
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Configuration Management Software status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Configuration Management Software development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Configuration Management Software are as follows:
History Year: 2014-2018
Base Year: 2018
Estimated Year: 2019
Forecast Year 2019 to 2025
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
Table of Contents
1 Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global Configuration Management Software Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)
1.4.2 Software
1.4.3 Services
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Configuration Management Software Market Share by Application (2014-2025)
1.5.2 Banking Financial Services and Insurance (BSFI)
1.5.3 Education
1.5.4 Retail
1.5.5 Healthcare
1.5.6 IT & Telecom
1.5.7 Government
1.5.8 Others
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
2 Global Growth Trends
2.1 Configuration Management Software Market Size
2.2 Configuration Management Software Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 Configuration Management Software Market Size by Regions (2014-2025)
2.2.2 Configuration Management Software Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)
2.3 Industry Trends
2.3.1 Market Top Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Opportunities
3 Market Share by Key Players
3.1 Configuration Management Software Market Size by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Global Configuration Management Software Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2019)
3.1.2 Global Configuration Management Software Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)
3.1.3 Global Configuration Management Software Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)
3.2 Configuration Management Software Key Players Head office and Area Served
3.3 Key Players Configuration Management Software Product/Solution/Service
3.4 Date of Enter into Configuration Management Software Market
3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
4 Breakdown Data by Type and Application
4.1 Global Configuration Management Software Market Size by Type (2014-2019)
4.2 Global Configuration Management Software Market Size by Application (2014-2019)
…
12 International Players Profiles
12.1 IBM
12.1.1 IBM Company Details
12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.1.3 Configuration Management Software Introduction
12.1.4 IBM Revenue in Configuration Management Software Business (2014-2019)
12.1.5 IBM Recent Development
12.2 Microsoft
12.2.1 Microsoft Company Details
12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.2.3 Configuration Management Software Introduction
12.2.4 Microsoft Revenue in Configuration Management Software Business (2014-2019)
12.2.5 Microsoft Recent Development
12.3 ServiceNow
12.3.1 ServiceNow Company Details
12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.3.3 Configuration Management Software Introduction
12.3.4 ServiceNow Revenue in Configuration Management Software Business (2014-2019)
12.3.5 ServiceNow Recent Development
12.4 BMC
12.4.1 BMC Company Details
12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.4.3 Configuration Management Software Introduction
12.4.4 BMC Revenue in Configuration Management Software Business (2014-2019)
12.4.5 BMC Recent Development
12.5 Chef
12.5.1 Chef Company Details
12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.5.3 Configuration Management Software Introduction
12.5.4 Chef Revenue in Configuration Management Software Business (2014-2019)
12.5.5 Chef Recent Development
12.6 Oracle
12.6.1 Oracle Company Details
12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.6.3 Configuration Management Software Introduction
12.6.4 Oracle Revenue in Configuration Management Software Business (2014-2019)
12.6.5 Oracle Recent Development
12.7 CA Technologies
12.7.1 CA Technologies Company Details
12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.7.3 Configuration Management Software Introduction
12.7.4 CA Technologies Revenue in Configuration Management Software Business (2014-2019)
12.7.5 CA Technologies Recent Development
12.8 LANDESK
12.8.1 LANDESK Company Details
12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.8.3 Configuration Management Software Introduction
12.8.4 LANDESK Revenue in Configuration Management Software Business (2014-2019)
12.8.5 LANDESK Recent Development
12.9 Red Hat
12.9.1 Red Hat Company Details
12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.9.3 Configuration Management Software Introduction
12.9.4 Red Hat Revenue in Configuration Management Software Business (2014-2019)
12.9.5 Red Hat Recent Development
12.10 Amazon
12.10.1 Amazon Company Details
12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.10.3 Configuration Management Software Introduction
12.10.4 Amazon Revenue in Configuration Management Software Business (2014-2019)
12.10.5 Amazon Recent Development
12.11 Hewlett Packard (HP)
Continuous…
