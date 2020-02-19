Configuration Management Software Market 2019 Global Trend, Segmentation and Opportunities, Forecast 2025

— Configuration Management Software Market:

Executive Summary

Configuration management software tracks changes to ensure configurations are in a trusted state. It keeps an accurate historical record that helps in project management, repairing, and auditing information.

Further, configuration management software increases stability, efficiency, and visibility that occur in an application, and help streamline change control process.

This report focuses on the global Configuration Management Software status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Configuration Management Software development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

IBM

Microsoft

ServiceNow

BMC

Chef

Oracle

CA Technologies

LANDESK

Red Hat

Amazon

Hewlett Packard (HP)

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Software

Services

Market segment by Application, split into

Banking Financial Services and Insurance (BSFI)

Education

Retail

Healthcare

IT & Telecom

Government

Others

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Configuration Management Software status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Configuration Management Software development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Configuration Management Software are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Table of Contents

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Configuration Management Software Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)

1.4.2 Software

1.4.3 Services

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Configuration Management Software Market Share by Application (2014-2025)

1.5.2 Banking Financial Services and Insurance (BSFI)

1.5.3 Education

1.5.4 Retail

1.5.5 Healthcare

1.5.6 IT & Telecom

1.5.7 Government

1.5.8 Others

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Configuration Management Software Market Size

2.2 Configuration Management Software Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Configuration Management Software Market Size by Regions (2014-2025)

2.2.2 Configuration Management Software Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Opportunities

3 Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Configuration Management Software Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Configuration Management Software Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

3.1.2 Global Configuration Management Software Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

3.1.3 Global Configuration Management Software Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.2 Configuration Management Software Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Configuration Management Software Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Configuration Management Software Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Type and Application

4.1 Global Configuration Management Software Market Size by Type (2014-2019)

4.2 Global Configuration Management Software Market Size by Application (2014-2019)

12 International Players Profiles

12.1 IBM

12.1.1 IBM Company Details

12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 Configuration Management Software Introduction

12.1.4 IBM Revenue in Configuration Management Software Business (2014-2019)

12.1.5 IBM Recent Development

12.2 Microsoft

12.2.1 Microsoft Company Details

12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Configuration Management Software Introduction

12.2.4 Microsoft Revenue in Configuration Management Software Business (2014-2019)

12.2.5 Microsoft Recent Development

12.3 ServiceNow

12.3.1 ServiceNow Company Details

12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 Configuration Management Software Introduction

12.3.4 ServiceNow Revenue in Configuration Management Software Business (2014-2019)

12.3.5 ServiceNow Recent Development

12.4 BMC

12.4.1 BMC Company Details

12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 Configuration Management Software Introduction

12.4.4 BMC Revenue in Configuration Management Software Business (2014-2019)

12.4.5 BMC Recent Development

12.5 Chef

12.5.1 Chef Company Details

12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 Configuration Management Software Introduction

12.5.4 Chef Revenue in Configuration Management Software Business (2014-2019)

12.5.5 Chef Recent Development



12.6 Oracle

12.6.1 Oracle Company Details

12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 Configuration Management Software Introduction

12.6.4 Oracle Revenue in Configuration Management Software Business (2014-2019)

12.6.5 Oracle Recent Development

12.7 CA Technologies

12.7.1 CA Technologies Company Details

12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 Configuration Management Software Introduction

12.7.4 CA Technologies Revenue in Configuration Management Software Business (2014-2019)

12.7.5 CA Technologies Recent Development

12.8 LANDESK

12.8.1 LANDESK Company Details

12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.8.3 Configuration Management Software Introduction

12.8.4 LANDESK Revenue in Configuration Management Software Business (2014-2019)

12.8.5 LANDESK Recent Development

12.9 Red Hat

12.9.1 Red Hat Company Details

12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.9.3 Configuration Management Software Introduction

12.9.4 Red Hat Revenue in Configuration Management Software Business (2014-2019)

12.9.5 Red Hat Recent Development

12.10 Amazon

12.10.1 Amazon Company Details

12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.10.3 Configuration Management Software Introduction

12.10.4 Amazon Revenue in Configuration Management Software Business (2014-2019)

12.10.5 Amazon Recent Development

12.11 Hewlett Packard (HP)

Release ID: 522797