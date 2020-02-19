Containerized Solar Generators Market: Government Initiates and Investment to Lead to Increased Demand, says TMR

Global Containerized Solar Generators Market: Snapshot

The global containerized solar generators market is witnessing a sustained growth primarily due to the ecological benefits of electricity produced by renewable sources. The increasing demand for clean energy and government investments for the development of renewable energy are positively influencing the global containerized solar generators market.

Factors such as increasing cost of electricity produced by conventional fuels and dropping rate of solar power are accentuating the market’s growth. Energy companies worldwide are increasingly switching from exhaustible energy resources to renewable resources for power generation. Apart from this, the compactness and scalability features of containerized solar generators along with reliability of continuous power through solar photovoltaic modules even in bad weather is boosting their uptake.

Despite a number of positive factors, high cost and climate-dependent systems are acting as roadblocks to this market’s growth.

According to estimates of a report by Transparency Market Research (TMR), the global containerized solar generators market will touch a valuation of US$570.9 mn by 2025 end expanding at a healthy 7.3% CAGR during the forecast period between 2017 and 2025.

Commercial Application Segment to Continue to Report Strong Demand

The global containerized solar generators market is evaluated on the basis of product type, storage capacity, application, and geography in this report. Based on product type, the market is categorized into off grid and grid connected. Of the two, off grid holds a higher revenue share in this market. Going ahead too, the off grid product segment is anticipated to expand at a significant growth rate and account for significant revenue in the global containerized solar generators market. The effectiveness and sustainability of off grid jointly account for the dominance of this product segment. The easy portability and easy installation feature of off grid products further add to their favorable characteristics. On the other hand, grid connected product segment is anticipated to expand at a relatively slower pace on account of its high cost factor.

By storage capacity, the global containerized solar generator market is classified into 10-40 KWH, 40-80 KWH, 80-150 KWH, and more than 150 KWH. In 2016, a major revenue share in the global containerized solar generators market came from more than 150 KWH storage capacity segment. However, 10-40 KWH storage capacity segment is anticipated to display the leading growth rate followed by 40-80 KWH segment over the forecast period from 2017 to 2025.

On the basis of application, the global containerized solar generators market is segmented into commercial, residential, industrial, and government. Of them, the commercial segment is expected to display the leading growth rate during the forecast period. Rising energy costs of commercial establishments and growing awareness about clean energy account for the dominance of commercial application segment. Incentives offered by governments for the adoption of renewable energy is also driving the adoption of containerized solar generators in the commercial segment. This segment is expected to be followed by the residential and government sectors in terms of growth rate.

