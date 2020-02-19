Dairy Whiteners Market Value Share, Analysis and Segments 2016-2024

The world’s total milk production was estimated to be about 770 million tons in 2013. Dairy whiteners, alternatively known as milk powder, are extensively used as a substitute for milk, largely in tea and coffee. They are also used in other food products such as hot chocolate, puddings, soups, and sauces. Whole milk powder (WMP) and skim milk powder (SMP) available in the market account for nearly 50% share of dairy products and dairy whiteners worldwide. Dairy whiteners are products with fat content greater than that of SMP and lesser than WMP.

The global dairy whiteners market is likely to be driven by increasing consumption of tea and coffee around the world. As compared to milk, dairy whiteners offer certain benefits such as convenience, portability, and longer shelf-life, which fuel the global dairy whiteners market.

Low preference of some consumers to dairy whiteners over conventional milk and milk products, due to rising awareness about health, may hinder the growth of the dairy whiteners market. However, the growing industry for infant formula is likely to offer an impelling opportunity for growth of the global dairy whiteners market during the forecast period. Dairy whiteners are widely used in the manufacture of infant formula. Therefore, rise in the demand for infant formula is likely to eventually augment the demand for dairy whiteners during the forecast period. Factors such as increase in birth rates and decrease in mortality rates, which result in growth in the infant population around the world, are projected to propel the global dairy whiteners market.

The global dairy whiteners market can be segmented on the basis of distribution channels and geographies. Types of distribution channels include convenience stores, supermarkets and hypermarkets, and food and drinks specialists. Growth of the organized sector coupled with change in consumer preference from traditional mom–and-pop stores to supermarkets and hypermarkets has resulted in dominance of this segment on the global dairy whiteners market.

Additionally, dairy whiteners are convenient to use, as they are easier to store as compared to milk. This factor is expected to considerably augment the global dairy whiteners market.

The dairy whiteners market has both regional and global players. In order to remain competitive in the market, companies are investing substantial amounts of their revenue into research and development activities. This is due to the dynamic as well as competitive nature of the market. One of such innovations is the introduction of flavors in dairy whiteners. Flavors such as chocolate and strawberry have gained prominence since their launch, which took place a few years ago.