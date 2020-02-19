Demand for release liners in graphic arts is increasing which is likely to fuel growth of the segment in next few years

This report provides forecast and analysis of the release liner market on the global and regional level. The study provides historic data of 2015 along with forecast from 2016 to 2024 based on volume (Mn m2) and revenue (US$ Mn). It includes drivers and restraints of the release liner market along with their impact on demand during the forecast period. The report also comprises the study of opportunities available in the market for release liner on the global and regional level.

In order to provide the users of this report with comprehensive view of the market, we have included detailed competitiveness analysis and company players with unique selling propositions. The study encompasses market attractiveness analysis and basis point share analysis, by application, substrates type and labeling technology.

Market numbers have been estimated based on the average usage of release liner for different kinds of substrates such as film, glassine, polyolefin paper, clay coated paper and art paper. Market size and forecast for each segment have been provided in the context of global and regional markets. Market dynamics prevalent in China, Japan, South Korea, North America, and Europe have been taken into account for estimating the growth of the global market. Market estimates for this study have been based on volume, with revenue being derived through regional pricing trends. The release liner market has been analyzed based on expected demand. Market data for each segment is based on demand volume and corresponding revenue.

The Detailed analysis and statistical data about the market are given in Tabular format, Charts, and Graphs in this research report. Get PDF Sample of this study @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=10997

Global Release Liner Market: Segmentation

Segmentation comprises demand for release liner in all the regions and important countries in the region. Application segmentation includes current and estimated demand of release liners for applications such as envelopes & packaging, graphic arts, hygiene, industrial, medical, pressure sensitive label stock and tapes segment. While labeling technology segmentation includes present and forecast demand for release liner with technology such as adhesive applied, in-mold, pressure sensitive labeling and sleeving. Substrates segmentation includes current and estimated demand of film, glassine, polyolefin paper, clay coated paper and art paper.

The market has been forecast based on constant currency rates. Several primary and secondary sources were consulted during the course of the study. Secondary sources include OneSource, Factiva, Hoover’s, International Federation of Robotics (IFR), Robotics Industries Association (RIA), Magazines published by the ABB Limited, label expo, packaging world, Alexander Watson Associates BV (AWA) and company annual reports and publications among many others.

Companies mentioned in this report

The report provides detailed competitive outlook including market shares and company profiles of key participants operating in the global market. Key players in the global release liner market include Mondi, Avery Dennison, 3M, Gascogne laminates, Rayven Inc., UPM Reflatac and Loparex. Company profiles include attributes such as company overview, financial overview, business strategy and recent developments.