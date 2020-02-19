Dental Biomaterials Market Size to Expand Lucratively during the Forecast Period

Global Dental Biomaterials Market – Snapshot

Dental biomaterials are biological or synthetic products typically used for the restoration of tooh supporting structures such as bones and soft tissues and periodontal structures in dentistry. Bone graft materials, membranes, and soft tissue regeneration products are the most commonly used biomaterials for oral regeneration procedures. A rise in the elderly patient pool with missing teeth and an increase in the number of implant procedures across the globe have led to high demand for bone graft materials. An increase in the prevalence of oral diseases and increase in dental tourism in developing countries are expected to boost the dental biomaterials market in the next few years. The global dental biomaterials market was valued over US$ 600.0 Mn in 2017 and is projected to expand at a CAGR of 5.8% from 2018 to 2026.

The global dental biomaterials market has been segmented based on product, application, end-user, and region. In terms of product, the global market has been classified into bone graft materials, dental membranes, and soft tissue regeneration products. The bone graft materials segment is anticipated to account for a leading share of the global market during the forecast period, owing to an increase in the usage of allografts, xenografts, and synthetic grafts in the treatment of periodontal defects.

Based on application, the global dental biomaterials market has been categorized into implantology, periodontology, and others. The implantology segment held a prominent share of the global market in 2017, owing to a rise in implant procedures across the globe. In terms of end-user, the global market has been bifurcated into hospitals and dental clinics. The dental clinics segment is expected to account for a significant share of the global market in the coming years.

In terms of region, the global dental biomaterials market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. Europe accounted for a major share of the global market in 2017, owing to the presence of well-established players offering dental bone graft substitutes and higher penetration of dental implants in the region. The U.S. is anticipated to account for a significant share of the global market between 2018 and 2026, owing to an increase in the edentulous geriatric population in the country. For instance, according to the American College of Prosthodontists (ACP), currently, 23 million people in the U.S. are completely edentulous and another 12 million are edentulous in one arch.

This is expected to drive the market in North America. The market in Asia Pacific is likely to expand at a significant CAGR during the forecast period. Increase in the geriatric population with missing teeth in emerging countries and a rise in demand for esthetics leading to higher adoption of dental implants are projected to propel the dental biomaterials market in the region. For instance, according to the Indian Dental Association (IDA), currently, about 30% of adults aged 65 years and older in India are edentulous, compared to 46% 20 years ago. These factors are anticipated to drive the market in the region in the next few years.

Key players operating in the global dental biomaterials market include Danaher Corporation (Nobel Biocare Services AG), Geistlich Pharma AG, Institut Straumann AG, 3M, BioHorizons IPH, Inc., Dentsply Sirona, and Biomatlante. These companies have a broad product portfolio of dental biomaterials and focus on innovative product launches in order to strengthen their market position.

