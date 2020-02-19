Direct Current Arc Fault Circuit Interrupter (AFCI) Market: Analysis, Regional Data Analysis by Production, Gross Margin, Revenue, Price

Direct Current Arc Fault Circuit Interrupter (AFCI) Market report profiles major manufactures operating (Eaton, Siemens, ABB, SolarBOS, Santon, Fonrich) in terms of various attributes such as Company Overview, Financial Overview, Product Portfolio, Business Strategies, and Recent Developments. Direct Current Arc Fault Circuit Interrupter (AFCI) industry report firstly introduced the Direct Current Arc Fault Circuit Interrupter (AFCI) basics: Definitions, Classifications, Applications and Market Overview; product specifications; manufacturing processes; cost structures, raw materials and so on. Then it analyzed the world’s main region Direct Current Arc Fault Circuit Interrupter (AFCI) market conditions, including the product Price, Profit, Capacity, Production, Supply, demand, forecast( 2019-2025), market growth rate etc. In the end, the report introduced new project SWOT analysis, investment feasibility analysis, and investment return analysis.

Get Free Sample PDF (including full TOC, Tables and Figures) of Direct Current Arc Fault Circuit Interrupter (AFCI) [email protected] https://www.researchmoz.us/enquiry.php?type=S&repid=2185198

Direct Current Arc Fault Circuit Interrupter (AFCI) Market Competition by Manufacturers (2019-2025)

Direct Current Arc Fault Circuit Interrupter (AFCI) Market Share of Top 3 and Top 5 Manufacturers, Direct Current Arc Fault Circuit Interrupter (AFCI) Market by Capacity, Production and Share by Manufacturers, Revenue and Share by Manufacturers, Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Market Competitive Situation and Trends.

Highbrow of Direct Current Arc Fault Circuit Interrupter (AFCI) Market: An Arc Fault Circuit Interrupter (AFCI) is a circuit breaker that breaks the circuit when it detects an electric arc in the circuit it protects to prevent electrical fires. An AFCI selectively distinguishes between a harmless arc (incidental to normal operation of switches, plugs, and brushed motors), and a potentially dangerous arc (that can occur, for example, in a lamp cord which has a broken conductor).

North America has the largest global export quantity and manufacturers in market, while the Europe is the second sales volume market for in 2017. The main driver of North America is that National Electrical Code® 2011 Edition (2011 NEC) sets new requirements for photovoltaic (PV) systems installed on or penetrating a building. These requirements apply to newly installed PV systems with a maximum voltage of 80 volts or greater. Such PV systems must be equipped with direct current (DC) arc-fault circuit protection.

In the industry, Eaton profits most in 2017 and recent years, while Siemens and ABB ranked 2 and 3.The market share of them is 43.24%, 28.57% and 14.50% in 2017.The gap of market share is keep on enlarged due to different strategy.

Nowadays, there are two mainly types of , including Max. string voltage <1000VDC and Max. string voltage ≥1000VDC is the main type for , and the Max. string voltage ≥1000VDC reached a sales volume of approximately 416.42 K Unit in 2017, with 80.88% of global sales volume.

The global market is valued at 65 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 310 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 21.5% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

On the basis on the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, sales volume, Direct Current Arc Fault Circuit Interrupter (AFCI) market share and growth rate of Direct Current Arc Fault Circuit Interrupter (AFCI) for each application, including-

Solar Photovoltaics

Commercial and Industrial

Others (Electric vehicle charging stations

battery storage and UPS systems

etc.)

On the basis of product, this report displays the sales volume, revenue (Million USD), product price, Direct Current Arc Fault Circuit Interrupter (AFCI) market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into-

Max. string voltage <1000VDC

Max. string voltage ≥1000VDC

Do You Have Any Query Or Specific Requirement? Ask to Our Industry [email protected] https://www.researchmoz.us/enquiry.php?type=E&repid=2185198

Geographically, the report includes the research on production, consumption, revenue, Direct Current Arc Fault Circuit Interrupter (AFCI) market share and growth rate, and forecast (2019-2025) of the following regions:

United States, China, Japan, India, Other Regions

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Poland)

(Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Poland) Southeast Asia (Malaysia, Singapore, Philippines, Indonesia, Thailand, Vietnam)

(Malaysia, Singapore, Philippines, Indonesia, Thailand, Vietnam) Central and South America (Brazil, Mexico, Colombia)

(Brazil, Mexico, Colombia) Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Turkey, Egypt, South Africa, Nigeria)

Key Questions Answered in the Report:

What are the Key Challenges, Opportunities, and Improvementsfaced by market players in the global Direct Current Arc Fault Circuit Interrupter (AFCI) market? How is the Direct Current Arc Fault Circuit Interrupter (AFCI) market expected to Grow In Terms Of Valueduring the study period? What are the Competition Developments and Trendsin the Direct Current Arc Fault Circuit Interrupter (AFCI) market? What are the underlying Macro-Economic and Industry Factorsimpacting the growth of the Direct Current Arc Fault Circuit Interrupter (AFCI) market?

Contact:

ResearchMoz

Mr. Nachiket Ghumare,

Tel: +1-518-621-2074

USA-Canada Toll Free: 866-997-4948

Email: [email protected]

Browse More Reports Visit @ https://bit.ly/2Sepby2