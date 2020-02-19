Durable Medical Equipment (DME) Market Healthcare, Clinical Reviews, Survey Reports 2019 to 2025

Researchmoz added Most up-to-date research on “Durable Medical Equipment (DME) Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2017 – 2025” to its huge collection of research reports.

This report on the global durable medical equipment (DME) market analyzes the current and future prospects of the market. The report comprises an elaborate executive summary, including a market snapshot that provides overall information of various segments and sub-segments.

The research is a combination of primary and secondary research. Primary research formed the bulk of our research efforts along with information collected from telephonic interviews and interactions via e-mails. Secondary research involved study of company websites, annual reports, press releases, stock analysis presentations, and various international and national databases.

The report provides market size in terms of US$ Mn for each segment for the period from 2015 to 2025, considering the macro and micro environmental factors. Growth rates in terms of % CAGR from 2017 to 2025 for each segment within the global durable medical equipment (DME) market have been determined after a thorough analysis of past trends, demographics, future trends, technological developments, and regulatory requirements.

A detailed qualitative analysis of factors responsible for driving and restraining market growth and future opportunities has been provided in the market overview section. This section of the report also includes market attractiveness analysis that provides a thorough analysis of the overall competitive scenario in the global durable medical equipment (DME) market.

Market revenue in terms of US$ Mn for the period between 2015 and 2025 along with the compound annual growth rate (CAGR %) from 2017 to 2025 are provided for all the segments, considering 2015 as the base year. Market size estimations involved in-depth study of services and product and features of different types of products. Additionally, market related factors such as increase in prevalence of cancer and rare diseases, rise in demand for regenerative and cell-based therapies and historical year-on-year growth have been taken into consideration while estimating the market size.

Durable Medical Equipment (DME) Market: Segmentation

The durable medical equipment (DME) market has been segmented into three categories, namely by equipment, by end-user and by region. Based on equipment type the market is segmented into personal mobility devices (wheelchairs, crutches & canes, walkers, and others), medical furniture (medical beds, mattress, stretchers, lift chairs, and others), bathroom safety devices (commodes, toilet rails/frames, and others), and monitoring & therapeutic devices (blood glucose monitors, oxygen equipment, vital sign monitors, infusion pumps, and others). While on the basis of end-users, the market is classified into hospitals, long-term care centers, ambulatory surgical centers, home care settings, and others.

Durable Medical Equipment (DME) Market: Geographical and Competitive Dynamics

Geographically, the global durable medical equipment (DME) market has been segmented into five regions: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. In addition, the regions have been further segmented by major countries from each region. These include the U.S., Canada, the U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, China, Japan, India, Australia and New Zealand, GCC Countries, Saudi Arabia, Brazil, and Mexico.

The report also profiles major players in the durable medical equipment (DME) market based on various attributes such as company overview, financial overview, SWOT analysis, key business strategies, product portfolio, and recent developments. Key companies profiled in the report include as Stryker Corporation, Baxter International, Inc. Medtronic plc., Becton, Dickinson and Company, Medline Industries, Inc., Invacare Corporation, Sunrise Medical (US) LLC, ResMed, Inc., Drive DeVilbiss Healthcare, Inc. (Medical Depot Inc.) and Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc.

