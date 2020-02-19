Embedded System for Automotive Market 2019-2025 Top Key Players – Robert Bosch GmbH, Continental AG, Denso Corporation

An embedded system is a combination of computer hardware and software with dedicated function, either fixed in capability or programmed that are designed, to maximize efficiency and reduce pollution. The embedded system is an integral part of automotive safety systems, which include anti-lock braking system, electronic stability control, traction control, and automatic four-wheel drive. It displays information either on the windshield of the car or on a separate screen. The embedded system hardware includes microcontroller or microprocessor, integrated circuit, central processing unit, and others. The embedded software system includes operating system such as Linux, Windows, Java, and others.

Embedded System for Automotive Market: Drivers and Restraints

Rise in demand for embedded systems, which are generally available in the cars, is expected to drive the embedded system for automotive market during the forecast period. Furthermore, increase in modernization in the automobile industry, vehicle electrification, safety, and comfort are expected to boost embedded system during the forecast period.

The embedded system for automotive market is likely to expand with a significant growth rate as all modern vehicles are equipped with embedded systems owing to extensive demand for safety and comfort while driving. This is expected to drive the embedded system for automotive market during the forecast period. Automotive embedded systems have a short life, which is estimated to restraint the embedded system for automotive market during the forecast period.

The embedded system for automotive market can be segmented based on type, vehicle type, electric vehicle, sales channel, and region. Based on type, the embedded system for automotive market can be segregated into two types. Among type, the embedded hardware segment holds a prominent share of the market, as compared to the other segment. Embedded hardware includes four different components. The embedded hardware segment is expected to expand at a significant growth rate due to replacement of components in the vehicle owing to malfunction.

Based on vehicle type, the embedded system for automotive market can be classified into two different vehicle types. Among which, the passenger vehicles segment accounts for major market share of embedded system. The passenger vehicles segment can be further sub-segmented into hatchback cars, sedans, multipurpose vehicles, and sports-utility vehicles.