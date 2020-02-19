Fasciotomy Devices Market Poised to Garner Maximum Revenues by 2025

Fasciotomy is a surgical procedure for patients suffering from compartment syndrome, carried out to relieve the pressure or tension in the muscles. Compartment syndrome is characterized by less perfusion to the tissues due to swelling or internal bleeding. It increases the compartment pressure in the muscles, more than the diastolic pressure, hindering the tissue perfusion rate. Hence, fasciotomy is recommended to restore the perfusion of the muscles, which reduces the permanent damage to nerves and muscles. The procedure restores the muscular perfusion in patients suffering from severe burns, injuries, and in cases of severe overweight. Fasciotomy is carried out by trained physicians under general anesthesia. A small incision is made on the desired body part and a small portion of fascia is removed to relieve the pressure.

The global fasciotomy devices market has been segmented based on wound closure method and end-user. In terms of wound closure method, the global fasciotomy devices market has been divided into split-thickness skin grafts (STSG), negative pressure wound therapy (NPWT), vessel loop techniques, continuous external tissue expansion (CETE), and others. The split-thickness skin grafts segment accounted for the largest market share in terms of revenue in 2016, attributed to the ability to permit delicate and controlled stretching of wounded tissue. The technique is used where primary wound closure techniques are not suitable. The continuous external tissue expansion and negative pressure wound therapy segments are projected to dominate the market during the forecast period, owing to rising adoption by physicians in the developed countries such as the U.S. and Europe and emerging players in the wound care market.

Rising incidence of burns and severe injuries, and complications arising due to compartment syndrome affecting the quality of life are major factors driving the Fasciotomy Devices Market during the forecast period. However, requirement of expert and trained physicians for the surgery to be performed, and high risk associated with wound closure process after surgery are expected to restrain the fasciotomy devices market.

Based on end-user, the global fasciotomy devices market has been segmented into hospitals and clinics. The hospitals segment accounted for the largest share of the market in terms of revenue in 2016, owing to availability of specialized and trained physicians in hospitals and favorable reimbursement policies. The hospitals segment is projected to continue to dominate the market during the forecast period. This is attributed to rising incidence of hypoxemia in muscles and tissues and increasing geriatric population in developed economies.

Key players in the global fasciotomy devices market are ZipLine Medica, Cardinal Health, Terumo Europe NV, Ethicon US, LLC., Dynamic Tissue Systems, Wound Care Technologies, Inc., Acelity L.P. Inc., mediGroup Australia Pty Ltd., and Instratek, among others.

Geographically, the global fasciotomy devices market has been segmented into five major regions: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. North America accounted for the largest share of the global market in terms of revenue in 2016, attributed to rising per-capita expenditure of the population on health care and availability of trained and expert physicians. Rising incidence of road accidents and increasing success rate of the procedure are major factors likely to fuel the growth of the market in Asia Pacific during the forecast period. However, North America is expected to continue to dominate the global fasciotomy devices market from 2017 to 2025, owing to rising investments by public and private players in the health care sector in emerging economies.