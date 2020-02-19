Feed Pigment Market Volume Analysis, size, share and Key Trends 2016-2024

Pigment is a substance that provides pigment to tissue. Pigments are responsible for the colors of skin, eyes, and hair. Feed pigment is a type of pigment which is derived from natural pigments in feed, and synthetic pigments in feed. Feed pigments provide aid to increase the commercial value of the meat by-products by improving the form of the animal products, and act as antioxidants to increase the palatability of the feed and to support cure several diseases in the animals which in turn make the animals healthy.

To obtain all-inclusive information on forecast analysis of global market, request a PDF brochure here

The major factors driving the growth of feed pigment market are growing demand of strong meat demand, rising health awareness among consumers regarding consumption of healthy food, increasing urbanization, and rising disposable income. Moreover, growing inclination for healthier livestock with rising growth of meat industry is alleged to drive the growth of the feed pigment market. In addition, feed pigments increase palatability, organoleptic developments nutritional benefits, and also offers other health benefits. Among the type of feed pigment, caramel, curcumin, carotenoids, and spirulina are limited feed pigments widespread in the feed pigment market.

Planning to lay down strategy for the next few years? Our report can help shape your plan better

Carotenoids segment will dominate the growth of feed pigment market and are plugged to account the significant growth over the forecast years. In terms of livestock, poultry industry will register to boost the growth of feed pigment market followed by swine market. Shifting preference towards pellet feed consumption is likely to assistance the growth of feed pigment market. Cheaper substitute availability is another factor which is slated to hamper the global market growth. On the other hand, the major factor restraining the growth of market are management and manufacture costs for the processing of synthetic pigments. Moreover, natural pigments such as marigold are generally seasonal plants which heavily depend on environmental conditions and other external issues.

For more actionable insights into the competitive landscape of global market, get a customized report here

Some of the key players identified in the feed pigment market are:-