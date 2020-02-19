Fish Oil Supplements Market 2018: Analysis by Top Key Players,Current Industry Status, Target Audience and Forecast to 2026

The evaluation of the various elements of the global Fish Oil Supplements market dynamics is highly sought after by stakeholders of all types and entrepreneurs planning to make a foray into the market. The study on the global Fish Oil Supplements market is prepared with the help of several rounds of primary research and a vast spectrum of secondary research. The application of industry-wide statistical methods to the large amount of data generated further adds credibility to the analyses. The study on the global and regional Fish Oil Supplements market dynamics is a crucial guide to all those stakeholders, especially regulatory agencies and policy makers.

The changing lifestyle and dietary habits of consumers has significantly limited their nutritional intake, which has consequently increased their awareness towards dietary supplements as they exceptionally enhance one’s diet by covering the shortfalls. Fish oil supplements are gaining popularity these days with the rising in awareness about its amazing health benefits. Fish oil contains high amounts of omega-3 fatty acids, high protein levels, some important vitamins and minerals, and low saturated fats. Omega-3 fatty acids, eicosapentaenoic acid (EPA) and docosahexaenoic acid (DHA), that are essential fatty acids, therefore are important in the diet. EPA and DHA in fish oil supplements improve heart health by reducing triglycerides, control blood pressure, cholesterol levels, reduce plagues. Fish oil supplements are known to reduce the risk of developing Alzheimer’s disease, reduce inflammation, improve eye health and promote brain health. Currently, Asia Pacific and North America are key regions in the market for fish oil supplements. The demand for fish oil supplements is supposed to increase during the forecast period due to its huge application in the food and pharma industry.

Growing Demands for Fish Oil Supplement Due to Multiple Application in Food and Pharmaceutical Industry

There is a huge demand for food supplements with properties beneficial for health due to the increased preference of health-conscious consumers about having a healthy diet. Fish oil supplements are rich in omega-3 fatty acids and other essential nutrients. Recently, FDA and NHS has advised to have about 2-3 servings of fish per week for its benefits due to omega-3 fatty acids thus pulling more demand for fish oil supplements market. People tend to prefer fish oil supplements over including fish servings in diet cause of many reasons like disliking of fish taste or smell, the time required to prepare the servings, etc. The deficiency of omega-3 fatty acids has lead to many health problems like ADHD, asthma, autoimmune disease, and heart risks. Thus there is an increasing tendency of consumers towards consumption of fish oil supplements. Recent studies also have shown the benefit of fish oil supplements for good skin and dental problems as well as muscle gaining and bodybuilding. Fish oil supplement pills are getting more popular these days as consumers prefer them over other forms of supplements. Fish oil supplements are considered safe for consumption but however have minor side effects like fishy mouth, nausea, diarrhea, etc. Bound to all the beneficial factor given by fish oil supplements, a positive growth in demand for these products is expected during the forecast period.

Global Fish oil Supplements Market Segmentation

On the basis of Omega-3 fatty acid used, the global Fish oil Supplements market has been segmented as

EPA

DHA

ALA

On the basis of source, the global Fish oil Supplements market has been segmented as

Anchovy

Mackerel

Sardines

Cod

Herring

Menhaden

Others

On the basis of type, the global Fish oil Supplements market has been segmented as

Soft-gels

Liquid

On the basis of application, the global Fish oil Supplements market has been segmented as

Pharmaceuticals

Food

Personal Care

Others

Global Fish Oil Supplements Market: key players

Some of the major players of fish oil supplements market are Nordic Naturals, Omega Protein Corporation, TASA, Oceana Group, Blueline foods India Pvt. Ltd., AdvaCare Pharma, Nature’s Way Products Inc., Austevoll Seafood ASA etc. More Industrialists and organic product developers showing keen interests in the fish oil supplements as the demand is amplifying every year.

Opportunities for Market Participants

Fish oil supplements are widely used all over the world, mostly for nutritional applications due to its high content of essential omega-3 fatty acids. There is a rise in the number of health problem due to a deficiency of omega-3 fatty acids in America as well as the rest of the world, thus creating a great opportunity for its market. Preference of consumers towards food supplements in form pills over liquid or other forms has dragged the attention of manufacturer more towards launching easy to consume food supplements. Fish oil supplements prove great for bodybuilding and muscle gain, but many consumers fail to reap the rewards. The increasing demand and supply of fish oil supplement all over the world it would be estimated to have good opportunities during the forecast period.

Global Fish Oil Supplements: A Regional Outlook

North America is currently leading the and is expected remain steady in the fish oil supplements market due to popularity, demand as well as good producing rate. European Market is one of the large consumers of pharmaceuticals and food supplements has good chances for the fish oil supplements market. Latin America, as well as China and the Asia Pacific, are supposed to have a rapid increase in demand for fish oil supplements with is an increase in awareness among consumers and the promotion done by government agencies like FDA. The market for fish oil supplements is expected to increase positively during the forecast period.

