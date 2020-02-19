Fortified Edible Oils Market Globally Expected to Drive Growth through 2026

Fortified edible oils are the oils which are enriched with additional micronutrients. Fortified edible oils contain an adequate concentration of added fat-soluble vitamins such as vitamin A, D, E, and others. Fortified edible oils are the intervention made by government regulations to cope with the complication of undernourishment. As fortified edible oils are enriched with essential micronutrients, they are used to intensify the vitamin levels in the human body. Fortified edible oils are identified as the simple and inexpensive solution to combat micronutrient deficiency.

Lucrative Growth for Rice Bran Segment of Fortified Edible Oils

Among the product type segments of fortified edible oils, the fortified rice bran oil segment is expected to register the highest growth rate of about 4.6%, owing to increased dietary awareness among consumers on lesser cholesterol levels, and increased production of rice husk during the forecast period. However, the soybean oil segment is expected to have the highest market share in the current year 2018.

Rising Concerns for Fortification as a Public Health Initiative

With the increase in nutritional deficiencies such as vitamin A deficiency (VAD), fortification programs such as fortified edible oils have taken the shape of public health initiatives. As a result, many companies have initiated fortification, which increased the propensity of fortified edible oils. Statistical studies show that, the implementation of vitamin A through fortified edible oils has significantly decreased xerophthalmia and VAD by 74-90%, worldwide.

Government Initiatives to Support Fortification Programs in Other Countries

The U.K. government plans to provide a start cost of £2.9 Mn for the fortified edible oils under the scheme ‘National Food Fortification Program’ in Tanzania. This project will be implemented by the non-government organization Helen Keller International. According to this initiative, it would be mandatory for private food manufacturers to fortify wheat, maize, and oil with essential vitamins and minerals, in Tanzania. This serves as an opportunity for edible oil producers to broaden their product portfolio with fortified edible oil during the forecast period.