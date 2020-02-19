Frequency Synthesizer Market – Technical Highlights, Revenue Analysis of Regional Contribution and Product Portfolio

Frequency synthesizer is an electronic circuit which is used for generating any range of frequencies from an oscillator or a single fixed time base. This is the most accepted way of generating accurate and stable RF signals for use in mobile phones to radios and signal generators. A frequency synthesizer uses the technique of frequency mixing, frequency division, frequency multiplication and direct digital synthesis to generate new frequencies that have the same accuracy and stability as the master oscillator. The frequency synthesizer is used to generate variable frequency output from a standalone device. The main features of this device are low phase noise performance, stability, high switching speed, output frequency range and many more. The global Frequency Synthesizer market is segmented on the basis of type, application, component and geography.

On the basis of type, frequency synthesizer is segmented into direct and indirect. Direct frequency synthesizer is further divided into direct analogue frequency synthesizer and direct digital frequency synthesizer. This direct analogue frequency synthesizer is also called a mix filter divide architecture due to its one or more popular architecture for this form. Direct digital frequency synthesizer are widely used to generate signal frequency. Direct analog synthesizer have several drawback like it requires considerable amount of critical circuitry, significant number of spurious signal due to which it is not used these days. Indirect frequency synthesizer can also be segmented into indirect analogue frequency synthesizer and indirect digital frequency synthesizer. The indirect analog frequency synthesizer is expected to dominate the market due to its better phase noise performance, good signal and clarity.

The rising use of mobile phone is a major driving factor for Frequency Synthesizer market. The upcoming technologies like 5G are expected to accelerate the growth of Frequency Synthesizer market for telecommunication application. The product portfolio of the major manufacturers in this market cater mainly to the demand of the aerospace and defense industry, research and measurement and many more. In addition the use of RF capable chips and CIS help in widespread adoption in telecommunication sector. However, the need for high capital investment is required to manufacture frequency synthesizer is one of the key restraining factors that impede the growth generated in this market. In spite of this, the market opportunities for this product lies in the fact that newer techniques are getting developed for frequency synthesizes that will help to improve the performance and widen the scope of the market.

On the basis of component Frequency Synthesizer market is segmented into phase detectors, oscillators, loop filters, mixer and others. On the basis of end user industry the market is segmented into telecommunication, aerospace, research and measurement and others. In military and aerospace frequency synthesizer is used in electronic warfare, signals intelligence and radar. In telecommunication it is used in Wlan, Cellular, Satcom, Software Defined Radio (SDR) and others.

The global Frequency Synthesizer market is further categorized based on geography into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa, and Latin America. North America is expected to dominate the market in the forecast period whereas Middle East and Africa is expected to grow at highest rate. The expansion and evolution of telecommunication sector is expected to fuel the growth of the market.