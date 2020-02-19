Fresh Potatoes Market 2019 Global Analysis, Opportunities And Forecast To 2024

WiseGuyReports.Com Publish a New Market Research Report On –“Fresh Potatoes Market 2018 – Global Sales,Price,Revenue,Gross Margin and Market Share”.

Report Description:

The growing demand for organic food is another major trend in the food and beverage sector. Organic food is grown without the use of artificial ingredients and taking into consideration the overall ecological cycle involved around the crop. As a result, the growing demand for organic food has fit in well with the growing popularity of the ecomentalism movement, with an increasing number of consumers preferring organic food due to its alleged benefits to the environment. Organic food has become widely popular in developed regions, where consumers can easily pay the higher costs of organic food, while the market remains behind conventional foods in developing regions. This is likely to remain the status quo in the organic food market over the coming years, as coming up with produce comparable to conventional produce without using conventional means can be quite costly.

The global Fresh Potatoes market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 and will reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025. The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of the Fresh Potatoes market based on company, product type, end user and key regions.

Genetic modification of foods is also a major topic in the food and beverage industry, with the topic stirring up contrasting emotions in different sets of consumers. While many consumers have welcomed genetically modified foods as a much-needed addition to keep up with the growing food demand over the world, many groups have denounced genetic modification on moral and ethical grounds.

Request Free Sample Report at: https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/4168352-global-fresh-potatoes-market-insights-forecast-to-2025

Food testing is likely to remain important in the global food and beverage sector over the coming years. Food testing processes are vital in ensuring that the food sent out into the mass market is safe from contaminants and doesn’t threaten the health of consumers. Increasing incidence of food poisoning and other health concerns has led to a growing interest among governments to make food testing regulations even stronger than they already are.

In June 2019, The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) gave the green light to 19 new rapid analytical food testing (RAFT) kits and devices. This move was taken to expedite the growth of the food testing sector in the country, which remains lagging behind others when it comes to government intervention in food safety testing. This report studies the global market size of Fresh Potatoes in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa, focuses on the consumption of Fresh Potatoes in these regions.

This research report categorizes the global Fresh Potatoes market by top players/brands, region, type and end user. This report also studies the global Fresh Potatoes market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels and distributors.

View Detailed Report at : https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/4168352-global-fresh-potatoes-market-insights-forecast-to-2025

The following manufacturers are covered in this report, with sales, revenue, market share for each company:

Dole Food

Ardo Group

Bonduelle

ConAgra Foods

Lamb Weston

Green Giant

McCain Foods

Simplot Food

Unilever

Yantai Tianlong

Fresh Potatoes market size by Type

White Potato

Yellow Potato

Blue/Purple Potato

Russet Potato

Red Potato

Others

Fresh Potatoes market size by Applications

Supermarkets/Hypermarkets

Convenience Stores

Independent Retailers

Online Sales

Others

Market size by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Philippines

Vietnam

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Spain

Russia

Central & South America

Brazil

Rest of Central & South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

GCC Countries

Egypt

South Africa

For more information or any query mail at [email protected]

About Us:

Wise Guy Reports is part of the Wise Guy Research Consultants Pvt. Ltd. and offers premium progressive statistical surveying, market research reports, analysis & forecast data for industries and governments around the global.

Contact Us:

NORAH TRENT

[email protected]

Ph: +1-646-845-9349 (US)

Ph: +44 208 133 9349 (UK)