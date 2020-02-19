Game Engines and Development Software Market 2019 Global Trend, Segmentation and Opportunities, Forecast 2025

— Game Engines and Development Software Market:

Executive Summary

This report focuses on the global Game Engines and Development Software status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Game Engines and Development Software development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Microsoft

Amazon Lumberyard

Unreal Engine

Blender

CRYENGINE

Unity

XSplit

RPG Maker

Construct

ARKit

Godot Engine

Kivy

Cocos2d

YoYo Games

GIMP

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

2D Game Engines Software

3D Game Engines Software

Market segment by Application, split into

Game Development Company

Personal Use

Other

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Game Engines and Development Software status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Game Engines and Development Software development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Game Engines and Development Software are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Table of Contents

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Game Engines and Development Software Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)

1.4.2 2D Game Engines Software

1.4.3 3D Game Engines Software

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Game Engines and Development Software Market Share by Application (2014-2025)

1.5.2 Game Development Company

1.5.3 Personal Use

1.5.4 Other

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Game Engines and Development Software Market Size

2.2 Game Engines and Development Software Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Game Engines and Development Software Market Size by Regions (2014-2025)

2.2.2 Game Engines and Development Software Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Challenges

2.3.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

3 Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Game Engines and Development Software Market Size by by Players

3.1.1 Global Game Engines and Development Software Revenue by by Players (2014-2019)

3.1.2 Global Game Engines and Development Software Revenue Market Share by by Players (2014-2019)

3.1.3 Global Game Engines and Development Software Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.2 Game Engines and Development Software Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Game Engines and Development Software Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Game Engines and Development Software Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Type and Application

4.1 Global Game Engines and Development Software Market Size by Type (2014-2019)

4.2 Global Game Engines and Development Software Market Size by Application (2014-2019)

…

12 International Players Profiles

12.1 Microsoft

12.1.1 Microsoft Company Details

12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 Game Engines and Development Software Introduction

12.1.4 Microsoft Revenue in Game Engines and Development Software Business (2014-2019)

12.1.5 Microsoft Recent Development

12.2 Amazon Lumberyard

12.2.1 Amazon Lumberyard Company Details

12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Game Engines and Development Software Introduction

12.2.4 Amazon Lumberyard Revenue in Game Engines and Development Software Business (2014-2019)

12.2.5 Amazon Lumberyard Recent Development

12.3 Unreal Engine

12.3.1 Unreal Engine Company Details

12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 Game Engines and Development Software Introduction

12.3.4 Unreal Engine Revenue in Game Engines and Development Software Business (2014-2019)

12.3.5 Unreal Engine Recent Development

12.4 Blender

12.4.1 Blender Company Details

12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 Game Engines and Development Software Introduction

12.4.4 Blender Revenue in Game Engines and Development Software Business (2014-2019)

12.4.5 Blender Recent Development

12.5 CRYENGINE

12.5.1 CRYENGINE Company Details

12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 Game Engines and Development Software Introduction

12.5.4 CRYENGINE Revenue in Game Engines and Development Software Business (2014-2019)

12.5.5 CRYENGINE Recent Development

12.6 Unity

12.6.1 Unity Company Details

12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 Game Engines and Development Software Introduction

12.6.4 Unity Revenue in Game Engines and Development Software Business (2014-2019)

12.6.5 Unity Recent Development

12.7 XSplit

12.7.1 XSplit Company Details

12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 Game Engines and Development Software Introduction

12.7.4 XSplit Revenue in Game Engines and Development Software Business (2014-2019)

12.7.5 XSplit Recent Development

12.8 RPG Maker

12.8.1 RPG Maker Company Details

12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.8.3 Game Engines and Development Software Introduction

12.8.4 RPG Maker Revenue in Game Engines and Development Software Business (2014-2019)

12.8.5 RPG Maker Recent Development

12.9 Construct

12.9.1 Construct Company Details

12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.9.3 Game Engines and Development Software Introduction

12.9.4 Construct Revenue in Game Engines and Development Software Business (2014-2019)

12.9.5 Construct Recent Development

12.10 ARKit

12.10.1 ARKit Company Details

12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.10.3 Game Engines and Development Software Introduction

12.10.4 ARKit Revenue in Game Engines and Development Software Business (2014-2019)

12.10.5 ARKit Recent Development

12.11 Godot Engine

12.12 Kivy

12.13 Cocos2d

12.14 YoYo Games

12.15 GIMP

Continuous…

