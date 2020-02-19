Global Agriculture Sensing and Monitoring Devices Market Insights, Forecast to 2025

Smart agriculture, also known as precision agriculture, allows farmers to maximize yields using minimal resources such as water, fertilizer, and seeds. Agriculture Sensing and Monitoring Devices are the components of this kind of morden farming system.

Improving the efficiency of agricultural machinery reduces the cost of agricultural operations and maximizes profitability. Additionally, good management might reduce the environmental impact. Farmers are increasingly using telematics technology to collect and manage information from their field equipment.

Global Agriculture Sensing and Monitoring Devices market size will increase to xx Million US$ by 2025, from xx Million US$ in 2018, at a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Agriculture Sensing and Monitoring Devices.

This report researches the worldwide Agriculture Sensing and Monitoring Devices market size (value, capacity, production and consumption) in key regions like United States, Europe, Asia Pacific (China, Japan) and other regions.

This study categorizes the global Agriculture Sensing and Monitoring Devices breakdown data by manufacturers, region, type and application, also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

Ag Leader Technology (US)

AgJunction (US)

CropMetrics LLC (US)

Trimble (US)

AGCO Corporation (US)

Raven Industries (US)

Agribotix LLC

Deere and Company

DICKEY-john Corporation

Farmers Edge

Grownetics

Granular

SST Development Group

The Climate Corporation (Monsanto Company)

Topcon Corporation

Agriculture Sensing and Monitoring Devices Breakdown Data by Type

Automation & control systems

Sensing devices

Antennas/access points

Agriculture Sensing and Monitoring Devices Breakdown Data by Application

Yield monitoring

Field mapping

Crop scouting

Agriculture Sensing and Monitoring Devices Production Breakdown Data by Region

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Other Regions

Agriculture Sensing and Monitoring Devices Consumption Breakdown Data by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Malaysia

Philippines

Thailand

Vietnam

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Rest of Europe

Central & South America

Brazil

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

GCC Countries

Turkey

Egypt

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

The study objectives are:

To analyze and research the global Agriculture Sensing and Monitoring Devices capacity, production, value, consumption, status and forecast;

To focus on the key Agriculture Sensing and Monitoring Devices manufacturers and study the capacity, production, value, market share and development plans in next few years.

To focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, application and region.

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.

To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.

To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Agriculture Sensing and Monitoring Devices :

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

