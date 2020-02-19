Global Air Suspension Market Promising Growth Opportunities & Forecast upto 2025
Air suspension is a type of vehicle suspension powered by an electric or engine-driven air pump or compressor. This compressor pumps the air into a flexible bellows, usually made from textile-reinforced rubber. The air pressure inflates the bellows, and raises the chassis from the axle.
Non-electronically controlled air suspension systems dominate the global market, in terms of both value and volume however, the electronically controlled air suspension systems segment is the fastest growing globally, in terms of both value and volume. This is owing to the electronically controlled air suspension systems are more advanced and comfort with less maintenance as compared with non-electronically controlled air suspension systems. Still, considering the complexity and the cost of these electronically controlled air suspension systems, their existing demand is limited to premium vehicles only.
This industry study presents the global Air Suspension market size, historical breakdown data (2014-2019) and forecast (2019-2025). The Air Suspension production, revenue and market share by manufacturers, key regions and type.
The consumption of Air Suspension in volume terms are also provided for major countries (or regions), and for each application and product at the global level. Market share, growth rate, and competitive factors are also evaluated for market leaders Continental, Wabco, etc.
The following manufacturers are covered in this report:
Continental
Wabco
Firestone
ThyssenKrupp Bilstein
Hitachi
Dunlop
BWI Group
Accuair Suspension
Hendrickson
Mando
Air Suspension Breakdown Data by Type
Electronically Controlled Air Suspension System
Non-Electronically Controlled Air Suspension System
Air Suspension Breakdown Data by Application
Passenger Cars
LCVs
Trucks
Buses
Air Suspension Production by Region
United States
Europe
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Other Regions
Air Suspension Consumption by Region
North America
United States
Canada
Mexico
Asia-Pacific
China
India
Japan
South Korea
