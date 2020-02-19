Global Air Suspension Market Promising Growth Opportunities & Forecast upto 2025

ResearchMoz include new market research report “Global Air Suspension Market Insights, Forecast to 2025” to its huge collection of research reports.

Air suspension is a type of vehicle suspension powered by an electric or engine-driven air pump or compressor. This compressor pumps the air into a flexible bellows, usually made from textile-reinforced rubber. The air pressure inflates the bellows, and raises the chassis from the axle.

Non-electronically controlled air suspension systems dominate the global market, in terms of both value and volume however, the electronically controlled air suspension systems segment is the fastest growing globally, in terms of both value and volume. This is owing to the electronically controlled air suspension systems are more advanced and comfort with less maintenance as compared with non-electronically controlled air suspension systems. Still, considering the complexity and the cost of these electronically controlled air suspension systems, their existing demand is limited to premium vehicles only.

This industry study presents the global Air Suspension market size, historical breakdown data (2014-2019) and forecast (2019-2025). The Air Suspension production, revenue and market share by manufacturers, key regions and type.

The consumption of Air Suspension in volume terms are also provided for major countries (or regions), and for each application and product at the global level. Market share, growth rate, and competitive factors are also evaluated for market leaders Continental, Wabco, etc.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

Continental

Wabco

Firestone

ThyssenKrupp Bilstein

Hitachi

Dunlop

BWI Group

Accuair Suspension

Hendrickson

Mando

Air Suspension Breakdown Data by Type

Electronically Controlled Air Suspension System

Non-Electronically Controlled Air Suspension System

Air Suspension Breakdown Data by Application

Passenger Cars

LCVs

Trucks

Buses

Air Suspension Production by Region

United States

Europe

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Other Regions

Air Suspension Consumption by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

