Global Alternative Fuel Vehicle (AFV) Market Progresses for Huge Profits During 2019- 2025
Global Alternative Fuel Vehicle (AFV) market size will reach million US$ by 2025, from million US$ in 2018, at a CAGR of during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019-2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Alternative Fuel Vehicle (AFV).
This industry study presents the global Alternative Fuel Vehicle (AFV) market size, historical breakdown data (2014-2019) and forecast (2019-2025). The Alternative Fuel Vehicle (AFV) production, revenue and market share by manufacturers, key regions and type;
The consumption of Alternative Fuel Vehicle (AFV) in volume terms are also provided for major countries (or regions), and for each application and product at the global level. Market share, growth rate, and competitive factors are also evaluated for market leaders BMW Group, Ford Motor Company, etc.
The following manufacturers are covered in this report:
BMW Group
Ford Motor Company
Tesla Motors, Inc.
Toyota Motor Corporation
General Motors
Daimler AG
Honda Motor Co., Ltd.
Hyundai Motor Company
Nissan Motor Company Ltd
Groupe Renault
Alternative Fuel Vehicle (AFV) Breakdown Data by Type
By Fuel Type
Electric Vehicle
Gaseous Vehicle
Others
By Vehicle Type
Passenger Cars
Commercial Vehicles
Two Wheeler
Alternative Fuel Vehicle (AFV) Breakdown Data by Application
Industrial
Commercial
Military
Others
Alternative Fuel Vehicle (AFV) Production by Region
United States
Europe
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Other Regions
Alternative Fuel Vehicle (AFV) Consumption by Region
North America
United States
Canada
Mexico
Asia-Pacific
China
India
Japan
South Korea
Australia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Philippines
Thailand
Vietnam
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Rest of Europe
Central & South America
Brazil
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
GCC Countries
Turkey
Egypt
South Africa
Rest of Middle East & Africa
The study objectives are:
To analyze and research the global Alternative Fuel Vehicle (AFV) status and future forecastinvolving, production, revenue, consumption, historical and forecast.
To present the key Alternative Fuel Vehicle (AFV) manufacturers, production, revenue, market share, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.
To segment the breakdown data by regions, type, manufacturers and applications.
To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.
To identify significant trends, drivers, influence factors in global and regions.
To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market.
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Alternative Fuel Vehicle (AFV) :
History Year: 2014 – 2018
Base Year: 2018
Estimated Year: 2019
Forecast Year: 2019 – 2025
This report includes the estimation of market size for value (million USD) and volume (Units). Both top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to estimate and validate the market size of Alternative Fuel Vehicle (AFV) market, to estimate the size of various other dependent submarkets in the overall market. Key players in the market have been identified through secondary research, and their market shares have been determined through primary and secondary research. All percentage shares, splits, and breakdowns have been determined using secondary sources and verified primary sources.
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
