Global Art Straws Market 2019 Industry Key Players, Trends, Sales, Supply, Demand, Analysis & Forecast 2025

— Art Straws Market:

Executive Summary

A drinking straw is a small pipe that allows its user to more conveniently consume a beverage. A thin tube of paper, plastic (such as polypropylene and polystyrene), or other material is used by placing one end in the mouth and the other in the beverage.

The global Art Straws market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 and will reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025. The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of the Art Straws market based on company, product type, end user and key regions.

This report studies the global market size of Art Straws in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa, focuses on the consumption of Art Straws in these regions.

This research report categorizes the global Art Straws market by top players/brands, region, type and end user. This report also studies the global Art Straws market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels and distributors.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report, with sales, revenue, market share for each company:

Huhtamaki

Footprint LLC

Hoffmaster Group (Aardvark)

Biopac

Vegware

TIPI Straws

Austraw Pty Ltd

Okstraw

The Blue Straw

PT. Strawland

Tetra Pak

R&M Plastic Products

Transcend Packaging

MPM Marketing Services

Nippon Straw

Canada Brown Eco Products

GP Paper Straw Sdn Bhd

B & B Straw Pack

Aleco Straws

Zhengzhou Gstar Plastics

YIWU JinDong Paper

Market size by Product

15 cm

Market size by End User

Household

Food Service

Others

The study objectives of this report are:

To study and analyze the global Art Straws market size (value & volume) by company, key regions, products and end user, breakdown data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Art Straws market by identifying its various subsegments.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

Focuses on the key global Art Straws companies, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape and recent development.

To project the value and sales volume of Art Straws submarkets, with respect to key regions.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Art Straws are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

This report includes the estimation of market size for value (million US$) and volume (M Units). Both top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to estimate and validate the market size of Art Straws market, to estimate the size of various other dependent submarkets in the overall market. Key players in the market have been identified through secondary research, and their market shares have been determined through primary and secondary research. All percentage shares, splits, and breakdowns have been determined using secondary sources and verified primary sources.

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

