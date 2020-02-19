Global Biogas Upgrading Equipment Market Insights, Forecast to 2025

Biogas is a green energy source that is produced by anaerobic digestion of organic wastes. This breakdown of organic material produces biogas, which is composed of methane, carbon dioxide, and a few other elements.

The increasing demand for Biogas drives the global biogas upgrading equipment market. One of main factors contributing to the growth of market is rapid industrialization. With the development of industrialization, a large amount of fossil fuels is used in plants to generate electricity, the exhaust cause damage to people health and pose a threat urban life. Therefore the demand for upgrading equipment can help not only improve productivity but also reduce the dependency on fossil fuels. The increase in adoption of natural gas vehicles is also expected to propel the biogas upgrading equipment market during the forecast period. The governments in countries like the US, the UK, Sweden, Italy and China are promoting the use of renewable natural gas. EMEA dominated the biogas upgrading equipment market. Most countries in the region have renewable energy targets, which are backed by government support through feed-in tariffs. The region has the highest number of biogas upgrading plants.

The Biogas Upgrading Equipment market was valued at xx Million US$ in 2018 and is projected to reach xx Million US$ by 2025, at a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Biogas Upgrading Equipment.

This report presents the worldwide Biogas Upgrading Equipment market size (value, production and consumption), splits the breakdown (data status 2014-2019 and forecast to 2025), by manufacturers, region, type and application.

This study also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

Clean Energy Fuels

Greenlane Biogas

Pentair Haffmans

Xebec

Airproducts

Biogas Upgrading Equipment Breakdown Data by Type

Water Scrubber

Chemical Scrubber

PSA

Membrane

Biogas Upgrading Equipment Breakdown Data by Application

Municipal and Domestic Sewage

Industrial Wastewater

Landfill Gas

Agricultural Wastes

Biogas Upgrading Equipment Production by Region

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Other Regions

Biogas Upgrading Equipment Consumption by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Malaysia

Philippines

Thailand

Vietnam

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Rest of Europe

Central & South America

Brazil

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

GCC Countries

Turkey

Egypt

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

The study objectives are:

To analyze and research the global Biogas Upgrading Equipment status and future forecastinvolving, production, revenue, consumption, historical and forecast.

To present the key Biogas Upgrading Equipment manufacturers, production, revenue, market share, and recent development.

To split the breakdown data by regions, type, manufacturers and applications.

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends, drivers, influence factors in global and regions.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Biogas Upgrading Equipment :

History Year: 2014 – 2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year: 2019 – 2025

