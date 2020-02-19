Global Brake Caliper Market for Automotive: Future Scope, Growth Outlook by 2019-2025

The brake caliper is an integral part of the disc brake, it is responsible for the braking of the vehicle when the driver steps on the brake paddle to stop the vehicle. The brake calipers are mounted over the rotor in the disc brakes and are actuated by the piston of the brake cylinder. The size of the brake caliper varies according to the size of the disc mounted on the wheel. Brake calipers are mostly made up of semi- metallic materials in which the most common metals used are copper, brass and steel.

Brake Caliper Market: Drivers and Restraints

Demand for brake caliper for automotive is expected to rise due to the increasing demand for disc brakes among the vehicle owners coupled with the increasing production of the vehicles. The stopping distance of the disc brake is shorter as compared to the drum brake, which is a key factor boosting the disc brake market. Development of new technology for braking, which is more efficient and cost-effective than the disc brake is likely to hamper the brake caliper market.

Brake Caliper Market: Key Segments

Based on the type of the mounting, the brake caliper market for automotive can be classified into two categories out of which the floating brake caliper is leading in the market. The floating brake caliper consist of bracket which is solidly mounted, and the caliper itself within that bracket isn’t solidly mounted. Hence, it can slide left and right via pins and bushings on the bracket. A piston on the inner side of the disc pushes that brake pad as if to move the disc but because the disc can’t slide, the force pulls the sliding caliper with another brake pad unto the other side of the disc. Owing to the lesser cost the floating brake caliper it is widely used in the vehicles.

Request Brochure For More [email protected] https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=41399

Based on sales channel, the brake caliper market for automotive can be segmented into two categories and among the two segments original equipment manufacturer (OEM) segment is the leading one. The OEM segment comprises the revenue generated by the manufacturers by directly supplying the brake calipers to the automaker. Owing to high durability of the brake calipers the OEM segment is expected to be the leading segment over the forecast period in the category of sales channel.

Based on vehicle type, the brake caliper market for automotive can be classified into three segments in which the passenger vehicle segment hold the major share of the brake caliper market owing to high production of the passenger vehicles as compared to the other segments coupled with the higher application of the disc brakes in the passenger vehicles.