Global Capsule Hotel Market 2019 -2025 Future Scenario and the Growth Prospects with Forecast

A capsule hotel, also known as a pod hotel, is a type of hotel developed in Japan that features a large number of extremely small “rooms” (capsules) intended to provide cheap, basic overnight accommodation for guests who do not require or who cannot afford the services offered by more conventional hotels.

Japan is the largest market with a market share of 81.13% in 2012 and 77.95% in 2016 with a decrease of 3.18%. Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing Southeast Asia regions.

Nowadays, The capsule hotel is mainly concentrated in Japan. There are many new entrants in the world in the past five years: ENAKA Asakusa Central Hostel, Nihonbashi Muormachi Bay Hotel, Tokyo Ginza Bay Hotel, Oak Hostel Fuji, Nadeshiko Hotel Shibuya, Capsule Value Kanda, Nine Hours Shinjuku-North, Tokyo Ariake Bay Hotel, Capsule Inn Kamata.

The Capsule Hotels market has been increased in accordance with the development of whole economy, tourism and consumer awareness. However, with the macroeconomic is slowing down, the increase rate of Capsule Hotels is also slowing. But the emerging market is still the potential market of the industry, so some of the companies are laying-out their business in the emerging market. What more, there are some problem to be solved ahead, such as the homogenization of the fierce competition, the low price competition, the talents shortage in the process of the company expansion, the channel building through the internet and so on.

The key players covered in this study

The Prime Pod Ginza Tokyo

Shinjuku Kuyakusho-mae Capsule Hotel

ENAKA Asakusa Central Hostel

Nihonbashi Muormachi Bay Hotel

Tokyo Ginza Bay Hotel

Oak Hostel Fuji

Nadeshiko Hotel Shibuya

Capsule Value Kanda

Nine Hours Shinjuku-North

Tokyo Ariake Bay Hotel

Capsule Inn Kamata

Vintage Inn

Wink Hotel

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Single

Double

Market segment by Application, split into

Office workers

Tourists

Others

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Capsule Hotel status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Capsule Hotel development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Capsule Hotel are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

