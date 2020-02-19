Global Commercial Building Automation Market Rises Owing to Thrust on Energy Consumption

Building automation is a technique of controlling building’s ventilation, heating, and air conditioning automatically. The automatic centralized control system helps in lighting or other systems through a building management system or building automation system (BAS). Building automation provides benefit in improving occupant comfort, reducing operating costs and energy consumption, and accuracy in building systems. All such advantages are driving the global commercial building automation market.

Building automation system’s core functionality keeps building temperature within a specific range, delivers light to rooms on the basis of occupancy schedule, and keeps the building maintenance staff alerted during malfunctions. Along with these, BAS also offers security, fire and food safety and emergency lighting in an entire building through using distributed control system or computer networking.

According to a recent report by Transparency Market Research, the global commercial building automation market is likely to rise at a good pace. As a result, the market is expected to reach US$108.49 bn by 2024.

Rising HVAC Systems Fillip Demand in Commercial Building Automation Market

Numerous governments are taking steps in the construction of green buildings that consume lesser amount of energy. This is because of the advantages of building automation techniques. Commercial building automation provides service in lighting control and regulation, blind and shutter control, energy and load management, security and fault monitoring, and temperature control and regulation. Such benefits are expected to be driving the global commercial building automation market.

The demand for HVAC is rising day by day. For instance, Heating, ventilation, and Air Conditioning (HVAC) systems give industries such as Electrolux, Samsung, Lennox International, and Johnson Controls an edge over their rivals in today’s highly competitive environment. This is due to growing demand for improved indoor air quality with controlling humidity and increasing need for ventilation. Rising number of apartment buildings, office buildings, and family homes are fueling the demand for HVAC, which in turn boosting the growth in the global commercial building automation market.

Get Sample PDF with Innovation @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=39959

Growing Construction to Fuel Growth of Commercial Building Automation Market

Growing number of building construction, increasing demand for lowering operating costs in construction, and rising demand for comfort and satisfaction are expected to drive the global commercial building automation market. For instance, Aquicore, a performance management platform of real estate, recently launched a new energy optimization tool named as “optimal start time”. This tool uses a complex algorithm in factoring outdoor temperature, insulation levels, and equipment efficiency. Optimal start time enables buildings in quickly saving operating costs without affecting the tenant’s comfort. Furthermore, growing need for environmentally-friendly products are also believed to propel the growth in the global commercial building automation market.

High Constructional Development in North America to Boost Building Automation Market Demand

On the basis of geography, North America is the most lucrative market as a result of the unabated and high development in constructional activities in the region. Furthermore, burgeoning population, growing industrialization could also be responsible for propelling the global commercial building automation market in the region. Asia Pacific is expected to be another crucial region in the global market. This is due to the rapidly changing lifestyles, rising demand for accommodations, and growing industrialization in the region.