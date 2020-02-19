Global Digital Servo Press Market Will Touch A New Level In Upcoming Year, 2025

Researchmoz added Most up-to-date research on “Global Digital Servo Press Market Research Report 2019” to its huge collection of research reports.

A digital servo press features the same elements as the high-end actuator, but also includes active motor cooling, signal amplifiers and a controller with dedicated software to provide true closed-loop control of both force and position. The presss mechanism and drive will vary, depending on model. Mechanism types include ballscrew, planetary roller screw (for higher forces) and rack-and-pinion. The presses can be driven directly by the servomotor or through a gearbox.

In the coming years there is an increasing technology breakthrough for digital servo press in the regions of Japan and Europe that is expected to drive the market for more advanced digital servo press. Increasing of automotive and electronics fields expenditures, more-intense competition, launches in introducing new products, increasing of spending on general industry, retrofitting and renovation of old technology, increasing adoption of digital servo press in developing countries will drive growth in global market.

Globally, the digital servo press industry market is low concentrated as the manufacturing technology of digital servo press is relatively matures than some high-tech equipment. And some enterprises, like F Janome Industrial Equipment, Promess, Kistler and Tox Pressotechnik, etc. are well-known for the wonderful performance of their digital servo press and related services. At the same time, Japan, occupied 41% production market share in 2017, is remarkable in the global digital servo press industry because of their market share of digital servo press.

The global Digital Servo Press market is valued at 170 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 230 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 4.6% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Digital Servo Press volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Digital Servo Press market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.



The following manufacturers are covered:

Janome Industrial Equipment

Promess

Kistler

Tox Pressotechnik

IAI

SINTOKOGIO

THK

Soress

Sanyo Machine Works

SCHMIDT

BIW

Atlas Copco

FEC

CORETEC INC

C&M Robotics

MOVICO

ESTIC Corporation

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Less than 100KN

100KN-200KN

More than 200KN



Segment by Application

Automotive

Motor and Electronic Industry

Aerospace and Medical Equipment Industry

Others

