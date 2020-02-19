Global Distributed Natural Gas-Fueled Generation Market 2019-2025 – Opportunity, Growth Prospects, Latest Technologies & Future Trends with Forecast

Distributed Natural Gas-Fueled Generation is the use of natural gas as fuel, by hot and cold way, such as electric trigeneration cascade utilization of energy, and came to the realization of energy supply in the center of the load of modern ways of energy supply.

Distributed Natural Gas-Fueled Generation achieved for a cascade utilization of energy, no energy transmission loss, can be independent of the power grid operation can also be parallel operation, both can be used as the main power supply and can be used as a backup power supply, improve the stability and security of users.

In 2018, the global Distributed Natural Gas-Fueled Generation market size was 18900 million US$ and it is expected to reach 32200 million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 6.9% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Distributed Natural Gas-Fueled Generation status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Distributed Natural Gas-Fueled Generation development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Cummins

ShanDongLvhuan Power Equipment

MWM

ABB Group

General Electric

Plug Power

…

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Internal Combustion Engine Gas

Turbine Gas

Market segment by Application, split into

Residential

Building & Institutional

Commercial & Industrial

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Distributed Natural Gas-Fueled Generation status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Distributed Natural Gas-Fueled Generation development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Distributed Natural Gas-Fueled Generation are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

