Global Electrical And Electronics Market Insights by Top Vendors, Outlook, Growth, Revenue and Forecast up to 2025

Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) are increasingly moving product design and development processes to EMS partners. Product design is being outsourced to reduce overall costs and shift from fixed costs to variable costs. EMS companies are offering more design services for sub-assemblies and finished products. OEMS are collaborating with EMS partners and moving into new models such as joint design manufacturing (JDM) and outsourced design manufacturing (ODM). JDM model is further divided into high touch JDM and low touch JDM. High touch JDM is limited to DFx and valor analysis, whereas low touch JDM include board design and development. ODM model focuses on qualification and system integration testing, thus indicating a shift in electronic equipment manufacturing process.

The electrical and electronics manufacturing market is segmented into Electrical Equipment, Electronic Products, and Navigational, Measuring, Electro Medical And Control Instruments Manufacturing.Electrical Equipment Manufacturingsegment includes electric switchboards, electrical motors, lighting fixtures, air conditioning systems, house hold appliances, transformers, wiring devices manufacturing.Electronic Products Manufacturingsegment includes audio and video equipment, semiconductors, instruments used in electricity and signal testing, measuring devices and analytical laboratory instruments manufacturing.Navigational, Measuring, Electro Medical And Control Instruments Manufacturingsegment includes carbon and graphite product, general electrical equipment and component, search, detection, and navigation instruments, automatic environmental control, Industry process variable instruments, totalizing fluid meter and counting device, electricity and signal testing instruments, analytical laboratory instrument, watch, clock, measuring device and magnetic and optical media.

In 2018, the global Electrical And Electronics market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Electrical And Electronics status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Electrical And Electronics development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Samsung Electronics

Panasonic

Intel

Toshiba

Taiwan Semiconductor

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Electric Motors

Primary And Storage Batteries

Generators

Semiconductors

Household Appliances

Market segment by Application, split into

Online

Offline

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

