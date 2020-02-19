Global Electronic Design Automation (EDA) Market 2019 -2025 Technology, Trend, Outlook, Growth Prospects and Key Opportunities

In the electronic industry, several designers and manufacturers are using EDA tools to design and examine semiconductor devices. The adoption of EDA tools is leading to a reduction in cost, errors, and design time owing to which the industry is witnessing a growing demand for these tools from automotive, consumer electronics and aerospace, and defense sectors. Growing adoption of SoC and a high demand for smart wearable devices, such as smart thermostats, smartwatches, fitness bands, and pet wearable devices, are the key factors driving the EDA market growth.

In 2018, the global Electronic Design Automation (EDA) market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Electronic Design Automation (EDA) status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

The key players covered in this study

Cadence Design Systems

Mentor Graphics (Siemen)

Synopsys

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Computer Aided Engineering (CAE)

IC physical design & verification

Printed Circuit Board (PCB) and Multi-Chip Module (MCM)

Semiconductor Intellectual Property (SIP)

Services

Market segment by Application, split into

Aerospace & Defense

Automotive

Consumer Electronics

Industrial

Medical

Telecommunications

Others

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Electronic Design Automation (EDA) status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Electronic Design Automation (EDA) development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Electronic Design Automation (EDA) are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

