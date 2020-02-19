Global Food Packaging Market Analysis For Changing Competitive Dynamics 2019-2025

ResearchMoz include new market research report “Global Food Packaging Market Insights, Forecast to 2025” to its huge collection of research reports.

Food packaging market is a whopping market with its estimated valuation more than US$100 bn. Advances in the market rides on back of the proliferating demand for various types of packaging for convenience and processed food. Shelf-life, barrier protection, and safety are the key attributes on which the food packaging companies have laid consistent focus over the past several years. This has also paved way to innovations. They are in constant search for packaging materials that not just meet the above criteria but are also environmentally friendly. The Americas has been contributing to the leading shares of revenues, which in coming years will be bolstered by the advent of high-performance packaging materials and sheer pace of strides made in food packaging technologies, especially in the U.S.

This report focuses on the top manufacturers’ Food Packaging capacity, production, value, price and market share of Food Packaging in global market. The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

Bemis Company

Amcor

Sealed Air

Ball Corporation

Crown Holdings

Owens Illinois

Tetra Pak International

Rock-Tenn Company

Food Packaging Breakdown Data by Type

Paper & Board

Plastic

Glass

Metal

Food Packaging Breakdown Data by Application

Liquid Food

Solid Food

Food Packaging Production Breakdown Data by Region

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Other Regions

Food Packaging Consumption Breakdown Data by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Malaysia

Philippines

Thailand

