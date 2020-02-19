Global Frozen Food Packaging Market to Perceive Substantial Growth During 2019-2025

ResearchMoz include new market research report “Global Frozen Food Packaging Market Insights, Forecast to 2025” to its huge collection of research reports.

Momentum in the frozen food packaging market is primarily underpinned by the staggering rise in demand and consumptions of frozen food. The demand for frozen food has been spurred by notable and rapid shifts in dietary habits of worldwide populations, especially in developing countries in recent years. Rising doorstep delivery of convenience food products has imparted vast impetus to use of packaging in frozen food applications. Moreover, the use of environmental-friendly packaging for frozen food bodes well for the market. Rising demand for packaging for seafood in the Americas is augmenting the revenues. Waves of innovations in the market will be led by advances in functional graphics used in packaging and the drive for making these packaging environmentally sustainable.

Based on product type, frozen food packaging can be divided into two categories: flexible packaging and rigid packaging.

Flexible packaging type accounts for major shares in the seafood delivery packaging market due to the wide variety of different packaging materials used. Easy-to-cook flexible packaging options are available with adaptable steam-valve that enables the customers to steam and prepare chilled food. Packaging manufacturers are using eco-friendly packaging materials to prepare pouches that can directly cook frozen food in microwave.

The Americas will be the major revenue contributor to the frozen seafood packaging market owing to increasing consumption of seafood and improvement in available packaging options. Residents consumed fish extensively and due to the rising exports of seafood, the demand for frozen packaging products increased. Plastic flexible bags and trays with overwraps are extensively used for transporting frozen seafood.

This report focuses on the top manufacturers’ Frozen Food Packaging capacity, production, value, price and market share of Frozen Food Packaging in global market. The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

Amcor

Bemis

Crown Holdings

Genpak

Sealed air

Ardagh Group

Berry Group

DuPont

DS Smith

LINPAC

Mondi Group

Frozen Food Packaging Breakdown Data by Type

Flexible Packaging

Rigid Packaging

Frozen Food Packaging Breakdown Data by Application

Fruits and Vegetables

Meat and Poultry

Fish and Seafood

Other

Frozen Food Packaging Production Breakdown Data by Region

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Other Regions

Frozen Food Packaging Consumption Breakdown Data by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Malaysia

Philippines

Thailand

Vietnam

