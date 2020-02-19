Global Frozen Food Packaging Market to Perceive Substantial Growth During 2019-2025
Momentum in the frozen food packaging market is primarily underpinned by the staggering rise in demand and consumptions of frozen food. The demand for frozen food has been spurred by notable and rapid shifts in dietary habits of worldwide populations, especially in developing countries in recent years. Rising doorstep delivery of convenience food products has imparted vast impetus to use of packaging in frozen food applications. Moreover, the use of environmental-friendly packaging for frozen food bodes well for the market. Rising demand for packaging for seafood in the Americas is augmenting the revenues. Waves of innovations in the market will be led by advances in functional graphics used in packaging and the drive for making these packaging environmentally sustainable.
Based on product type, frozen food packaging can be divided into two categories: flexible packaging and rigid packaging.
Flexible packaging type accounts for major shares in the seafood delivery packaging market due to the wide variety of different packaging materials used. Easy-to-cook flexible packaging options are available with adaptable steam-valve that enables the customers to steam and prepare chilled food. Packaging manufacturers are using eco-friendly packaging materials to prepare pouches that can directly cook frozen food in microwave.
The Americas will be the major revenue contributor to the frozen seafood packaging market owing to increasing consumption of seafood and improvement in available packaging options. Residents consumed fish extensively and due to the rising exports of seafood, the demand for frozen packaging products increased. Plastic flexible bags and trays with overwraps are extensively used for transporting frozen seafood.
This report focuses on the top manufacturers’ Frozen Food Packaging capacity, production, value, price and market share of Frozen Food Packaging in global market. The following manufacturers are covered in this report:
Amcor
Bemis
Crown Holdings
Genpak
Sealed air
Ardagh Group
Berry Group
DuPont
DS Smith
LINPAC
Mondi Group
Frozen Food Packaging Breakdown Data by Type
Flexible Packaging
Rigid Packaging
Frozen Food Packaging Breakdown Data by Application
Fruits and Vegetables
Meat and Poultry
Fish and Seafood
Other
Frozen Food Packaging Production Breakdown Data by Region
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Other Regions
Frozen Food Packaging Consumption Breakdown Data by Region
North America
United States
Canada
Mexico
Asia-Pacific
China
India
Japan
South Korea
Australia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Philippines
Thailand
Vietnam
