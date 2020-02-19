Global Functional Textile Finishing Agents Market Prophesy on Size,Share,Trends & Growth 2025

ResearchMoz include new market research report “Global Functional Textile Finishing Agents Market Insights, Forecast to 2025” to its huge collection of research reports.

Functional textile finishing agents are employed in textile manufacturing to impart special functional characteristics to textiles. Some of the key properties that are modified by release finishing agents are adhesion, hydrophilicity, and optical appearance. These chemicals have shown enormous potential in the making of antibacterial and antifungal fabrics, which finds substantial applications in athletic wear and medical environments. Growing demand for functional textiles in the household and commercial sectors has kept the demand for these agents lucrative. Growing popularity of smart textiles in Asia Pacific will spur demand for new formulations in textile finishing agents.

Textile chemicals are widely used in the processing of fabrics. Some of the main processes include dyeing, bleaching, printing, conditioning, and finishing. Functional textile finishing agents are used to enhance properties of fabrics and impart special functions to the fabrics. For instance, antimicrobial finishes provide bacterial and fungal resistance to fabrics and kill odor-causing bacteria.

The textile industry extensively uses different types of release finishing agents and functional repellents such as dirt repellent finishing agents, mosquito repellents, and oil repellents. Topical finishing agents such as water and oil repellents are used on textile fabrics to provide protection against water, oil, greasy materials, and soil. The functional textile finishing agents market is experiencing growth in the repellent and release segment due the growing demand for textile finishing agents such as polysiloxanes and fluorochemicals that are used to improve the softness, crease resistance, and water repellency of the textile material.

The adoption of smart textiles such as flame-retardant, repellent and release, and anti-microbial fabrics is increasing in APAC. This will have a positive impact on the functional textile finishing agents market. The consumption of functional textile finishing agents is high in APAC due to the rising production rate of synthetic and woven cotton fabric or textiles. Factors such as low labor cost, availability of cheap raw materials, and economic development are the major factors to the growth of this market in APAC.

