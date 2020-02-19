Global Grid Computing Market 2019 Share, Size, Global Trend, Market Analysis and Forecast to 2023

WiseGuyRerports.com Presents “Grid Computing Market Research Report – Forecast to 2023” New Document to its Studies Database

This report analyzes the global grid computing market by components (hardware, software), graphics type (discrete graphics, integrated graphics), by end user (IT & telecom, consumer electronics), by application (utility computing, datacenter); it also studies the top manufacturers in the market.

On the basis of application, the global grid computing market has been categorized into the following segments:

Utility computing

• Datacenter

In the information age era, Information and Communications Technology (ICT) has an integral role to play. Companies can make business easily with the supplier, client, and distributor. ICT is a broad subject, where concepts are still evolving. It covers products that will store, retrieve, manipulate, transmit, and receive information in a digital form. ICT is considered one of the economic development pillars to acquire a national competitive advantage. ICT is rapidly improving the quality of human life as it can be used as an education and learning media, mass communication media to campaign and promote issues like social and health issues. ICT also offers a wider knowledge which can help to access and gain information. With the advent of ICT, jobs, economies, and personal lives are becoming more connected, digital, and more automated.

The major players in global grid computing market include:

Oracle Corporation (US)

• Apple Inc. (US)

• Dell Inc. (US)

• Sun Microsystems (US)

• Hewlett-Packard Enterprises (US)

• Sybase (US)

• Platform Computing Inc. (US)

• IBM Corporation (US)

• DataSynapse Inc. (US)

• Altair Engineering (US)

The market revenue and share have been analyzed with respect to the following regions and countries:

America

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Rest of Asia Pacific

Rest of the World

Middle East & Africa

Latin Countries

Technology is disrupting every year, affecting every second of our personal lives, career, and business. The evolution of smartphones has replaced the traditional means of communication and collaboration. With the emergence of voice assistants and smart speakers, it has become easier for us to interact with our homes and retailers seamlessly. Every market has been disrupted by digital technologies over the past few years and is expected to experience more transformative developments in the coming years.

The commercialization of 5G is expected to roll out in 2019. 5G architecture is gradually expanding from the backbone network to access network and metropolitan area network, thus offering 5G-compatible bandwidth at minimum cost. With 5G telecom services to be launched in the US, Japan, South Korea, and China, commercialization of 5G is likely to emerge in the coming years. The emergence of 5G will be further cushioned by the availability of smartphones and other devices supporting 5G technology. Advances made in 5G mobile wireless solutions will further support faster connection and higher bandwidth. The introduction of 5G will also create high demand for technology-based services, like mobile AR/VR gaming & immersive multimedia applications, high resolution (4K/8K) of video, telesurgery robots, industrial automation, automated control of vehicles, and IoT.are estimated based on primary and secondary research.

