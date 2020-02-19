Global Hiring Software Market 2019 Share, Trend, Segmentation and Forecast to 2024
This report provides in depth study of “Hiring Software Market” using SWOT analysis i.e. Strength, Weakness, Opportunities and Threat to the organization. The Hiring Software Market report also provides an in-depth survey of key players in the market which is based on the various objectives of an organization such as profiling, the product outline, the quantity of production, required raw material, and the financial health of the organization.
Hiring software revolutionizes the way companies interact with job candidates, allowing managers to streamline the hiring process and sift through applicants more intelligently and efficiently. With the reduction of time spent searching for candidates, it’s likely the company will more quickly vet and onboard a quality hire.
This report focuses on the global Hiring Software status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Hiring Software development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
ICIMS
Oracle
JobDiva
Hyrell
Jobvite
Workable Software
ClearCompany
Sage
BambooHR
IBM (Kenexa)
FinancialForce
Bullhorn
SAP SuccessFactors
Cornerstone
SilkRoad
ExactHire
Lumesse
Carerix
Zoho Corporation
Symphony Talent
Yello
Workday
JobAdder
Greenhouse Software
Breezy HR
ISmartRecruit
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Web-based
Cloud-based
Others
Market segment by Application, split into
Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises
Large Enterprises
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
