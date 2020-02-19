Global Industrial Automation Service Market 2019 -2025 Future Scope, Advanced Technology, Competitive Dynamics, Opportunities with Key Players

Industrial automation services refers to methods used for controlling industrial process automatically by means of electronically controlled systems.

Major factors driving the industrial automation services market include demand for operational efficiency, rapidly growing SMES, emerging technology such as Internet of Things(IoT) and cloud-based automation, growing demand for smart factories, mass customization, supply chain synchronization, integration of systems, advancement in the M2M communication technology. However, factors such as lack of trained professions and high installation and maintenance cost msy slow the market growth.

The strong government economic policy has made it necessary to enhance the productivity which has consequently accelerated the service investments Industrial automation services Market.

In 2018, the global Industrial Automation Service market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Industrial Automation Service status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Industrial Automation Service development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

ABB

Honeywell

Rockwell Automation

Siemens

…

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Distributed control systems (DCS)

Supervisory control and data acquisition (SCADA)

Programmable logic control (PLC)

Manufacturing execution system (MES)

Others (HMI, EMI, and AM)

Market segment by Application, split into

Project engineering and installation

Maintenance and support

Consulting services

Operational services

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Industrial Automation Service status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Industrial Automation Service development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Industrial Automation Service are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

