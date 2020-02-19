Global Intraosseous Devices Market 2019-2025 Opportunities, Future Trends, Advancement in Technology, Demand and Analysis

Establishment of vascular access is required in case of medical emergency and life-threatening traumatic injuries for the delivery of medications and for fluid replacement, including crystalloids, blood, and blood products. The potential use of this technique called as, intraosseous infusion was established in 1920’s as a rapid, safe and effective method of vascular access through the bone marrow when intravenous attempt fails to establish vascular access. Historically intraosseous infusion (IO) was recommended only in children’s younger than six years whereas now use of IO techniques in patients of all ages is supported by guidelines for cardiopulmonary resuscitation.

Vascular access is a crucial component of pediatric emergency medicine, and peripheral access in children is usually is tougher as compared to that in adults. Some situations, including cardiac arrest and shock, may make peripheral access impossible owing to peripheral vasoconstriction. This is specifically important, as any delay in creating a venous access may delay medical interventions, and the outcomes of patients is likely to get compromised. Intraosseous access is an extensively accepted approach during cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) of a critically-ill child, in order to achieve venous access. The European Resuscitation Council (ERC) and American Heart Association (AHA) recommend the usage of intraosseous access during CPR if there’s no possibility to immediately achieve peripheral vein access. The medullary spaces serve as a “non-collapsible vein”, allowing effective, safe, and rapid administration of fluids, medication, and blood products. Intraosseous devices are rapidly and effectively inserted; most are successfully placed in less than one minute from the time of opening the package to using the device to administer medication and fluids. Correct placement is established by flow of intravenous fluid or medication into the device without any extravasation of the fluid or medication around the insertion site. Some manufacturers suggest aspiration of bone marrow as another way to establish placement. Once the placement of device is made, flow rates up to 125 mL/min can be attained by using a pressure bag. 2 to 4 mL of 1% lidocaine is introduced before administering a large volume, as a large volume of infusion may generate discomfort in an awake patient.

Rising geriatric population, increasing number of trauma cases, cardiac arrest cases, and other diseases leading to increasing number of emergency situations, research and developmental activities, and enhanced public health awareness and measures have led to rapid and effective medical interventions. Increase in number of emergency situations, fuelling the need for quick, easy, and effective vascular access, offers significant opportunity to key players operating in the market. Value-added features offered in intraosseous devices are prompting medical professionals worldwide to adopt intraosseous devices. Key players offering intraosseous devices introducing value-added features and technological advancements, such as battery driven intraosseous devices, user-friendly, and more effective & quicker intraosseous devices, increasing acquisitions and approvals, expanding government approvals, and lengthening product line are boosting the global intraosseous devices market.

Acquisitions and collaborations by key players, coupled with new products launch after voluminous research and development activities, which is a key trend for expanding their geographic presence, has been noticed in the last few years. Companies operating in the intraosseous devices market are emphasizing on strengthening their presence across the globe through strategic and calculated acquisitions and collaborations with parallel players functioning in their respective domains and geographies. For instance, on December 2, 2013, Teleflex Incorporated acquired Vidacare Corporation, a provider of intraosseous, or into the bone, access devices. This acquisition complemented the vascular access and specialty product portfolio of the company’s critical care product group.

The global intraosseous devices market has been segmented based on type, end-user, and region. In terms of type, the global intraosseous devices market has been divided into manual, semi-automatic, automatic segments. Automatic and semi-automatic segments are expected to expand during the forecast period, as these are technologically more advanced as compared to the manual type. Based on end-user, the global intraosseous devices market has been segregated into hospitals, emergency medical services (EMS), and military. The EMS segment is expected to lead the global intraosseous devices market during the forecast period due to the increase in the number of emergency situations, expanding medical professionals and trained staff, and increasing patient population cases.

In terms of region, the global intraosseous devices market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa. North America and Europe account for a significant share of the global intraosseous devices market. The market in North America is majorly driven by the expanding number of trauma cases, cardiac cases and various diseases needing instant vascular access, rise in adoption of advance products, significant number of medical professionals and trained staff, and the presence of prominent players in these regions. The intraosseous devices market in Asia Pacific is anticipated to expand at a significant growth rate during the forecast period. The report also mentions key players operating in the intraosseous devices market based on various attributes such as company overview, key business strategies, financial overview, recent developments, and product portfolio. Key players functioning in the intraosseous devices market include Teleflex Incorporated, PERSYS MEDICAL, Cook, BD, and Biopsybell.

The global intraosseous devices market has been segmented as mentioned below:

Global Intraosseous Devices Market, by Type

Manual

Semi-automatic

Automatic

Global Intraosseous Devices Market, by End-user

Hospitals

Emergency Medical Services (EMS)

Military

Global Intraosseous Devices Market, by Region