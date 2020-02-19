Global Intravenous Equipment Market to Observe Strong Development by 2025

ResearchMoz include new market research report “Global Intravenous Equipment Market Research Report 2019” to its huge collection of research reports.

Intravenous therapy (IV) is a therapy that delivers liquid substances directly into a vein (intra- + ven- + -ous). The intravenous route of administration can be used for injections (with a syringe at higher pressures) or infusions (typically using only the pressure supplied by gravity). Intravenous infusions are commonly referred to as drips. The intravenous route is the fastest way to deliver medications and fluid replacement throughout the body, because the circulation carries them. Intravenous therapy may be used for fluid replacement (such as correcting dehydration), to correct electrolyte imbalances, to deliver medications, and for blood transfusions.

The intravenous equipments refer to those devices and equipments used in intravenous process.

This report focuses on Intravenous Equipment volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Intravenous Equipment market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Becton Dickinson and Company

B.Braun Melsungen

Baxter International

Fresenius SE

ICU Medical

Smiths Medical

Moog

Terumo Corporation

C.R. Bard

AngioDynamics

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Infusion Pump

Catheter

Blood Administration Set

Securement Device

Needleless Connector

Segment by Application

Hospitals & Clinics

Homecare

Ambulatory Care Center

