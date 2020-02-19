Global Intravenous Equipment Market to Observe Strong Development by 2025
Intravenous therapy (IV) is a therapy that delivers liquid substances directly into a vein (intra- + ven- + -ous). The intravenous route of administration can be used for injections (with a syringe at higher pressures) or infusions (typically using only the pressure supplied by gravity). Intravenous infusions are commonly referred to as drips. The intravenous route is the fastest way to deliver medications and fluid replacement throughout the body, because the circulation carries them. Intravenous therapy may be used for fluid replacement (such as correcting dehydration), to correct electrolyte imbalances, to deliver medications, and for blood transfusions.
The intravenous equipments refer to those devices and equipments used in intravenous process.
This report focuses on Intravenous Equipment volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Intravenous Equipment market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.
At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.
The following manufacturers are covered:
Becton Dickinson and Company
B.Braun Melsungen
Baxter International
Fresenius SE
ICU Medical
Smiths Medical
Moog
Terumo Corporation
C.R. Bard
AngioDynamics
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Segment by Type
Infusion Pump
Catheter
Blood Administration Set
Securement Device
Needleless Connector
Segment by Application
Hospitals & Clinics
Homecare
Ambulatory Care Center
