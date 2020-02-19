Global Managed Industrial Ethernet Switches Market Applications and Geographical Analysis 2019
This report presents the worldwide Managed Industrial Ethernet Switches market size (value, production and consumption), splits the breakdown (data status 2013-2018 and forecast to 2025), by manufacturers, region, type and application.
This study also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.
The functionality of an Ethernet switch is defined by IEEE 802.1D, which describes the architecture and the set of functions distributed throughout this architecture. In addition to the handling of user data communication, these switches also provide a set of network management-related functionality.
Increasing preference for managed switches in IIoT solutions is driving the market.
In this study, 2017 has been considered as the base year and 2018 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Managed Industrial Ethernet Switches.
The following manufacturers are covered in this report:
ABB
Arista Networks
Belden
Cisco
Huawei
Siemens
Managed Industrial Ethernet Switches Breakdown Data by Type
Managed Industrial Ethernet Switches
Unmanaged Industrial Ethernet Switches
Managed Industrial Ethernet Switches Breakdown Data by Application
Factory And Industrial Automation
Marine
Rail And Intelligent Transportation Systems
Oil And Gas
Mining And Outdoor Applications
Managed Industrial Ethernet Switches Production by Region
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Managed Industrial Ethernet Switches Consumption by Region
North America
United States
Canada
Mexico
Asia-Pacific
China
India
Japan
South Korea
Australia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Philippines
