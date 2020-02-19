Global Marine Valves and Actuators Market (2018-2025) sizes and predictions for growth
This report presents the worldwide Marine Valves and Actuators market size (value, production and consumption), splits the breakdown (data status 2013-2018 and forecast to 2025), by manufacturers, region, type and application.
This study also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter's Five Forces Analysis.
Valves in marine applications are devices that regulate, control, and direct the flow of fluids such as liquids, slurries, gases, and fluidized solids by closing, opening, or even partially obstructing different passageways, whereas actuators in the marine industry help in controlling the mechanism and systems, which are present in a ship, thereby making it a vital component.
Factors such as rapid globalization, the increasing demand for advanced valves in the marine sector, and a sizeable rise in foreign trade have acted in favor of the marine actuators and valves market’s expansion worldwide.
The following manufacturers are covered in this report:
AVK Holding
Burkert Fluid Control Systems
Emerson Electric
Flowserve
Honeywell International
KITZ
Rotork
Schlumberger Limited
Tyco International
Watts Water Technologies
Marine Valves and Actuators Breakdown Data by Type
Pneumatic Actuators
Hydraulic Actuators
Manual Actuators
Electric Actuators
Mechanical Actuators
Hybrid Actuators
Marine Valves and Actuators Breakdown Data by Application
Passenger Ships And Ferries
Dry Cargo Vessels
Tankers
Dry Bulk Carriers
Special Purpose Vessels
Service Vessels
Fishing Vessels
Off-Shore Vessels
Marine Valves and Actuators Production by Region
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Other Regions
Marine Valves and Actuators Consumption by Region
North America
United States
Canada
Mexico
Asia-Pacific
China
